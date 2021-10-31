BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

PHUKET: In line with directives issued from Bangkok, all pubs, bars and entertainment venues are to remain closed until at least Nov 15 under a new order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 31 October 2021, 02:12PM

The new order was posted publicly last night and comes into effect tomorrow (Nov 1). Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the guidelines to be followed by food and beverage venues (click to enlarge). Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the guidelines to be followed by food and beverage venues (click to enlarge). Image: PR Phuket

Page 4 of the guidelines to be followed by food and beverage venues (click to enlarge). Image: PR Phuket

The guidelines issued included a QR code for people to access the full guidelines online (click to enlarge). Image: PR Phuket

However, the time that restaurants may serve alcohol has been extended to 11pm.

The order, signed and dated Oct 25, was posted publicly online last night. The order will come into effect tomorrow (Nov 1), and will remain in effect until Nov 15 or until further notice.

The new order revised two specific sections of the previous standing order regulating which services and venues in Phuket are allowed to operate (Order 5896/2564, dated Sept 28) and all its subsequent revisions since.

“Service places, establishments similar to service places, entertainment places, pubs, bars, and karaoke will remain closed,” the new order confirmed.

However, the new order also extended the time that restaurants and “other eateries”, in other words any business providing food and beverages through a food licence, until 11pm.

Previously, restaurants in Phuket were allowed to serve alcohol until 10pm. (See stories here and here.)

“Food and beverages consumed in the shop may continue as usual with the sale and drinking of liquor or alcoholic beverages in the shop until 23.00, and music may be performed with the number of musicians limited to not more than 5 people.

“It is forbidden for singers, musicians and customers to physically touch each other and it is forbidden [for performers] to sing with customers and, with consent or by neglect, to let any employee sit with the customer,” the order added.

“Dancing is prohibited, and prohibited from being allowed, and [ it is prohibited] to organise a dance performance,” the order confirmed.

“Public health guidelines must be followed to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Organizational Safety Measures (COVID Free Setting) for food or drink venues with music performances attached to this order,” the order noted.

The order included a four-page document listing the full guidelines for food and beverage venues to abide by, including that all staff are vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID in the past seven days; that customers’ temperatures are checked on entry; the number of customers in air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned venues is limited appropriately; and ensuring that all common-touch contact surfaces are sanitised regularly.

The full health guidelines, issued in Thai, can be seen here or in the image gallery above (click to enlarge the images).

Nasa12 | 31 October 2021 - 14:28:29 

It's funny too we all this small bar's in Rawai get food licence very fast the last few weeks, and they do not actually have a kitchen funny.

 

