Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have arrested a bar owner on the outskirts of Phuket Town for breach of the provincial order regulating the opening of places at risk of spreading COVID-19 after he was caught selling alcohol after 10pm.

COVID-19alcoholcrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 October 2021, 10:10AM

The arrest was made under the direction of Phuket City Police Superintendent Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, said a report released by Phuket City Police.

Phuket City Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Chakkrit Thaewattana and Lt Col Boonchai Charoenhattakit, along with patrol officers led by Capt Apichart Moosikasang raided the City Bar on the Rajabhat-Samkong Road, in Moo 6, Rassada, at 00:30 yesterday morning (Oct 4).

At the venue, the officers arrested the 29-year-old bar manager, Yuttana Waharak.

Yuttana was arrested and later charged for violation of Phuket Provincial Order No. 5896/2564 regarding measures to close the place or prohibit activities that are at risk of spreading the disease (COVID-19), the report by Phuket City Police confirmed.

Specifically, Yuttana was charged for violating Article 4 (2) of the order, which mandates that food or beverage outlets are permitted to sell alcohol and allow drinking on the premises but no later than 10pm.