BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have arrested a bar owner on the outskirts of Phuket Town for breach of the provincial order regulating the opening of places at risk of spreading COVID-19 after he was caught selling alcohol after 10pm.

COVID-19alcoholcrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 October 2021, 10:10AM

Images: Phuket City Police

Images: Phuket City Police

Image: Phuket City Police

Image: Phuket City Police

« »

The arrest was made under the direction of Phuket City Police Superintendent Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, said a report released by Phuket City Police.

Phuket City Police Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Chakkrit Thaewattana and Lt Col Boonchai Charoenhattakit, along with patrol officers led by Capt Apichart Moosikasang raided the City Bar on the Rajabhat-Samkong Road, in Moo 6, Rassada, at 00:30 yesterday morning (Oct 4).

At the venue, the officers arrested the 29-year-old bar manager, Yuttana Waharak.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Yuttana was arrested and later charged for violation of Phuket Provincial Order No. 5896/2564 regarding measures to close the place or prohibit activities that are at risk of spreading the disease (COVID-19), the report by Phuket City Police confirmed.

Specifically, Yuttana was charged for violating Article 4 (2) of the order, which mandates that food or beverage outlets are permitted to sell alcohol and allow drinking on the premises but no later than 10pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism push targets ‘visa on arrival’ tourists
Government in talks for COVID pill
COVID-19 vaccination drive for students underway
PM Touts ‘Phuket Transformation’ initiative to stimulate economy
‘The Rescue’ unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga
Phuket marks 177 new COVID cases, three more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Luxury resorts face legal action over land, Phuket man escapes as car plunges |:| October 4
Man escapes as car plunges into lake
Patong still queues for food
Facebook whistleblower reveals identity, says firm chooses ‘profit over safety’
Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths
Cyber crime-busters get tough
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist
Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs
Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack

 

Phuket community
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Officials finding it hard to make ends meet without all those usual kickbacks and bribes? No problem...(Read More)

Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack

Drugs do not make you become a rapist / child molester unless you already are one. All the drugs may...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

Going to have to get me one of these amazing amulets that not only save your life when you touch the...(Read More)

Patong still queues for food

I applaude their efforts to help starving people. Sadly at every one of these food handouts I have w...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

Is there such a thing as an honest official anywhere in Thailand's government ranks?...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Nasa is right. It doesn't matter how much money the locals in charge get, they still don't m...(Read More)

Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths

Numbers are BS. Hospitals are refusing to do test. I have family member in state Q and two doing it ...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

I can see nine photos!...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

@CDN, don't compare with USA. My global insurance exclude US in coverage cause of he ridiculous ...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

The old "y'all paid the wrong people' trick ........ ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 