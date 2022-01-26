Phuket pubs, bars must register to sell alcohol

Wednesday 26 January 2022

The new regulation was announced by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 25).

The provincial order enforcing the new regulation was signed into effect by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew also yesterday.

Under the new order licensed venues may serve alcohol until 11pm, but only if they comply with SHA++ and Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus standards and are approved by local health officials, V/Gov Pichet said.

Applications for the permits will be received by District Offices, he added.

Phuket has three officially designated districts: Kathu (including Patong), Thalang and Muang (including Phuket Town, Wichit, Kata, Karon, Chalong and Rawai).

“Business establishments such as pubs, bars, karaoke venues that wish to change to a restaurant must apply for a permit from the District Disease Control Operations Center,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“The District Disease Control Operations Center will conduct standard inspections as required by the Ministry of Public Health. Then the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee will approve the restaurant that has passed the standard to start for business," he explained.

In short, to be issued a permit the venues must comply with the measures that have already been enforced in Phuket for months.

The venue must comply with the Ministry of Public Health’s requirements for operating as a public service establishment, service personnel must be fully vaccinated and have an ATK test every seven days; and all service recipients must strictly comply with DMHTTA measures.

The order issued yesterday included a three-page document that is to serve as the official application form for venue operators to apply for the permit (see gallery above).

Present at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday for the announcement of the new regulation were Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Akanit Danpitaksan and Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Kanit Kongthong.

Of note, not mentioned in the official report of the announcement, but included in the order issued by Governor Narong were the standard waiver of claims against the government for the regulation and the penalties for breach of the order.

“Because it is a case of urgent necessity, if it is left too late, it will cause damage. seriously affecting the public or affecting the public interest, therefore, the parties may not exercise their right to object under Section 30 Paragraph 2 (1) of the Administrative Practices Act B.E.,” the order notes.

“If anyone violates or fails to comply with this order may be [may be guilty of] an offense under Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2554 and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding B20,000 or Section 52 [of the act and] shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding B100,000, or both,” the order warned.

Offenders may also be punished under Section 18 of the Royal Decree on Public Administration In an Emergency Situation, and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding B40,000, or both.

The order was specifically marked to be in effect from Jan 25 until further notice, despite the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announcing last Thursday (Jan 20) that the new requirements were to come into effect on Monday (Jan 24).