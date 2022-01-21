BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

PHUKET: Starting next Monday (Jan 24), alcohol consumption at restaurants that adhere to COVID prevention measures will be extended from 9pm to 11pm in “blue” and “yellow” zones, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismhealtheconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 January 2022, 10:54AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The move comes as the Thai government will redesignate COVID-19 control zones and ease regulations as part of an adjustment to prevent and contain the COVID-19 epidemic, reports state news agency NNT.

CCSA Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin yesterday (Jan 20) announced that the CCSA has declared that the number of orange zones will be lowered from 69 to 44, with 25 rezoned as close surveillance (yellow) regions beginning Jan 24, said the report.

“The number of tourism pilot (blue) zones will remain the same, with eight entire provinces and parts of 18 additional provinces included. Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga and Phuket are the eight tourist pilot provinces,” the report confirmed.

Meanwhile, activities with a maximum attendance of 1,000 people are permitted in hotels, exhibition and convention centers, and department stores in orange zones, Mr Taweesilp said.

Dr Taweesilp added that the CCSA’s work-from-home policy will not be extended beyond Jan 31, but that the public and private sectors should consider appropriate measures based on their situation.

Phuket officials have yet to announce any changes to provincial orders reflecting the new mandate from Bangkok to extend the alcohol trading hours.

The 9pm alcohol curfew came into effect in Phuket on Jan 9 with police ordering all bars to stop serving alcohol, and usually to close. Patrols along Bangla Rd in Patong were conducted each night to enforce the shutdown.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew formalised the ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol on licensed premises after 9pm with an island-wide order signed into effect late on Jan 10, following a decree by the CCSA announced on Jan 7.

