Phuket Provincial Hall up in lights for King’s Birthday

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavitpatana last night (July 26) led a ceremony to honour His Majesty the King’s birthday that saw the century-old Phuket Provincial Hall lit up in a variety of colours for the auspicious occasion.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 July 2019, 12:34PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavitpatana led a ceremony at Provincial Hall last night (July 26) to honour His Majesty the King’s birthday and mark the auspicious occasion. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Provincial Hall will be lit up in a variety of colours and patterns each night from 7pm to midnight until Aug 4. Photo: PR Dept

The 67th birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is to be celebrated nationwide tomorrow (July 28). The country will observe the national public holiday on Monday (July 29), with all government offices closed. (See story here.)

Also leading the ceremony last night was Aree Saensom, Deputy Palad (Chief Administrative Officer) of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, joined by a host of government officials.

Governor Phakaphong explained that the Phuket Provincial Hall building was registered as a national heritage site in 1977 for its architecture and its role as the centre of provincial administration for more than 100 years.

The building is now about 112 years old, with records stating that construction was completed in 1907, he said.

As part of the celebrations to honour His Majesty The King’s Birthday, the building will be illuminated in a variety of colours and patterns, including the Thai national flag, each night, Governor Phakaphong explained.

People are welcome to visit the building and enjoy the lights from 7pm to midnight each night until Aug 4, he added.