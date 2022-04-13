tengoku
Phuket poll hacked as Russian Consulate decries Russophobia

Phuket poll hacked as Russian Consulate decries Russophobia

PHUKET: The online poll by The Phuket News has been intentionally interfered with to render the results void, on the same day that the Russian Consulate in Phuket publicly denounced The Phuket News for inciting Russophobia.

Russianpoliticsculturetourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 April 2022, 10:49AM

The statement posted on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Consulate for Phuket.

The statement posted on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Consulate for Phuket.

The interference began yesterday (Apr 12) with the number of votes cast jumping to more than 80,000, and continually climbing.

The poll has been closed.

The Phuket News has confirmed that no internal data sources were directly accessed. The hack was carried out by a script designed to subvert the poll results form on the website.

At the last reliable report, when the poll had only 722 responses, the most telling result was that just over 60% of Thai nationals who voted in the poll had voted in support of the fourth option on the poll: “Yes, let Russian tourists come without restrictions as they are not the ones committing the invasion, and Thailand should think first about their own people’s struggle and help Ukraine in other ways.”

The attack came on the same day that the Russian Consulate in Phuket publicly posted a declaration denouncing The Phuket News for promoting anti-Russian sentiment.

The statement was posted in the Russian Consulate’s official Telegram channel (click here).

The statement was not shared on the consulate’s official Facebook page, which it uses to inform Russian nationals of essential advice, such as urgent travel arrangements and how to extend their visa to continue their stay in Phuket.

The statement was posted in Russian language only.

“We note the growth in recent months of publications of a Russophobic nature on these information resources,” the statement began.

“At the beginning of this year, biased information was posted regarding non-compliance with anti-covid rules of conduct on the island exclusively by Russian tourists. “Refusing to wear face masks and endlessly escaping from quarantine” Russians have been unjustifiably positioned as the only nation to blame for the post-New Year coronavirus outbreak in Phuket. However, the information received by the Consulate General from official sources, according to which not only our compatriots “sinned” in this way, refuted these accusations,” the statement continued.

“The newspaper also allowed itself to point out to the Consulate General in a moralizing tone the order of its work,” the statement said, despite The Phuket News not being in communication with the Russian Consulate since the invasion began on Feb 24.

The statement continued with its pro-Kremlin rhetoric, devolving into more a direct personal approach: “Perhaps this kind of mentoring and biased reporting is commonplace in the work of a foreign executive and editors of The Phuket News, carried out in a brazen manner characteristic of Western media.”

“With the start of a special military operation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Russophobic rhetoric in The Phuket News publications has intensified many times over. Obviously, such attacks against our country, accompanied by various falsifications and distortion of facts, are carried out in line with the anti-Russian campaign launched in the countries of the “collective West”,” the statement said.

The statement was not attributed to any person at the consulate.

The Consul General of the Russian Federation for Phuket Province is Vladimir V. Sosnov, who took up the post in May 2020.

As Russian consul for Phuket and other province in Southern Thailand, Mr Sosnov is the representative of the Russian Government on the island.

christysweet | 15 April 2022 - 23:13:31 

 Only way to stop Putin and his corruption is to stop buying gas. Still driving that  lead sled truck  or SUV? You're part of the problem.

Kamala Pete | 15 April 2022 - 14:02:34 

I wonder how much nuclear material is now lying on the bottom of the Black Sea?  Christy, its not so easy to just "shut down" a country whose leader has his finger poised above the armegeddon button. Putin will have to be removed quickly and cleanly by those close to him.

Kurt | 15 April 2022 - 12:09:44 

@chistysweet, with respect for your opinion about history, I guess we should concentrated now more on the 'present' around us. Who did hack the PN Poll? That has to be found out and exposed. It has to do with the Universal Free Speech Principles. That has to be guarded.

christysweet | 15 April 2022 - 11:08:38 

Holodomor-Stalin starved the Polish to a point they sold off corpses to eat. Chernobyl cost cutting and politics irradiated half a continent.  Pogroms on Jews..All the whatabout'isms don't even come close. SHUT DOWN RUSSIAN FEDERATION NOW & indict, prosecute and incarcerate Putin, et al for war crimes and grotesque corruption.

Kamala Pete | 14 April 2022 - 12:24:30 

I think it was Edmund Burke who said that "All that is required for evil to triumph is that good men do nothing".  Are there no "good" generals left in Russia?

JohnC | 14 April 2022 - 09:40:45 

Any country that has a minister of propaganda is a dictatorship, NOT a democracy. They want the freedoom to say whatever they want but heaven help anyone who doesn't agree with them.

JohnC | 14 April 2022 - 09:38:32 

Threatening and intimidating are the only ways fascist dictatorships know how to respond to anything they think is against their ideals. Putin will pay for his phobias and paranoia but sadly it will effect all Russians, even the good ones. And there are good ones too.

Kurt | 14 April 2022 - 08:47:43 

Khun Dek confused things. There is a differents between 'opinion' and lie about the truth. But Dek likes to twist things when he react on Kurt. It makes his day.

Kurt | 14 April 2022 - 08:36:26 

Let's hope it becomes quickly clear who hacked PN Poll. This regardless any punishment by law, but just to make sure that not another country is interfering in internal affairs of Thailand. And for DEK: It is not about what a Consul is 'saying'. It is about spreading  false/fake information. By Thai Government seen as threat national security.

reality check | 14 April 2022 - 08:10:34 

Russians showing their aggressiveness once again.  Those of us who have dealt with them on Phuket know how they behave.  Keep reporting the truth Phuket News!

DeKaaskopp | 13 April 2022 - 15:31:37 

Yes Kurt. The Consul should not tell others what to do or to think ! This right is reserved only for you and some other expats on here. Especially in telling your host country what to do to become a clone of the western world you are very good at.

Nasa12 | 13 April 2022 - 13:35:04 

It’s time to change the name on this place Russian Consulate are, to Royal Ukraine marina. Like many many country and cities doing in the world, where the Russia Ambasssaden and consulate are. They changed the name to Ukraine street and Ukraine etc etc.

DeKaaskopp | 13 April 2022 - 13:25:44 

A lot of nonsense from the Consul  , but they are right about one thing.The PN is indeed promoting anti Russian sentiment through their comment section. The PN allows for long time now anti Russian comments ,not just since the beginning of the war. Same as they allow anti Chinese comments and the constant bashing of Thai's and Thailand. Time to close down the comment section for good .

SEC2 | 13 April 2022 - 13:14:28 

I have Russian neighbors.  They are nice family people.  I also have neighbors from France, England, Italy, Turkey, Ireland, Australia, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, China, South Africa, Sweden, Japan, United States, Canada, and probably a few other countries.  Oh yeah, and Thailand :-)  And they are all nice for the most part.  It's the government of all these places that are "bad" not...

christysweet | 13 April 2022 - 12:47:05 

It appears   40 % of Thais did support a ban at the last reliable number of 772 votes. Please TPN Editor,  tell us the rest of the results.

Capricornball | 13 April 2022 - 12:46:35 

Very telling as to Russia's ability to hack into public information sources at will whenever the information doesn't match their propagandic narrative.  This response from their government entity makes it even more evident as to why Russians should not be welcomed here...or anywhere else for that matter. They play dirty in all games, and they deserve global isolation.

Kurt | 13 April 2022 - 12:40:20 

Seen the Russian invasion in a free autonomous country, committing there war crimes, genocide, murdering civilians, flatten whole cities, BBC World and CNN shows us hourly, op top of that ruling/positioning of UN and Security Council it is clear that Russia image can not be hold up by a simple marionet/puppet russian consul.

Kurt | 13 April 2022 - 12:17:28 

When a russian Official refuse to understand the universal freedom of speech./writing/other ways of expression than it is saying something of 'russian limited comprehenting'. PN is fair with her polls. People are free to click their choice, and also may write their own comment if they not feel attached by the PN given opinion examples..

christysweet | 13 April 2022 - 12:10:03 

I had voted Russian people should not be punished but after reading comments on  FB I'm changing my mind FAST.  #BanTheRuskies !!

CaptainJack69 | 13 April 2022 - 12:07:34 

Asked and answered. Russians should definitely be kicked out of Thailand, just like they are (and without debate) of the vast majority of countries in the world. Ivan needs to realize we have social media now. We know what's happening. Stop trying to manipulate mainstream media sources. That trick might have worked a decade ago but we're onto your little game now.

Kurt | 13 April 2022 - 11:56:15 

This Consul overstept his functioning.  Consuls are for administrative matters, help countrymen after accidents, passport losses, certificares etc. Not become political and tell other nationalities in their guest land what to say/think/believe. It is not the 1st time this russian consul overstept his professional boundaries here on Phuket!

christysweet | 13 April 2022 - 11:34:53 

Oh F you Sosnov- your govt is THE master of BS  and it is a fact most  foreigners NOT wearing masks speak in the Russian language. Now you expect  the World to ignore your ATROCITIES  against Ukraine people and issue veiled threats to our beloved TPN editors. Putin is a sociopathic ASSH*le, egads. Just wait until China  bends you over.

Fascinated | 13 April 2022 - 11:00:33 

"Russophobia' I wonder why when the atrocities continue in Ukraine. They should be lambasted at EVERY opportunity. This is not a 'special operation'- it is genocide. Ivan can't just pretend in the days of social media- censorship is long gone.

 

