BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Governor formally welcomes first Russian Consul General for Phuket

Governor formally welcomes first Russian Consul General for Phuket

PHUKET: Among his duties as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket, Vladimir V. Sosnov, paid a courtesy call on Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (May 25).

RussianCOVID-19Coronavirustourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 02:28PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: Supplied

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: Supplied

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The meeting was described as a very fruitful and constructive discussion to further enhance collaboration between Russia and Phuket Province, for instance, people-to-people connectivity, tourism, trade and investment. 

Governor Phakaphong congratulated Mr Sosnov on his appointment, and said he looked forward to the further building of relations between the two countries.

Mr Sosnov’s credentials to become the Russian Federation Consul General for Phuket and other province in Southern Thailand were approved by the Royal Thai Government on Mar 20, and his being accepted to hold the position was publicly announced by Don Pramudwinai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, on Mar 25.

His appointment became formal when it was published in the Royal Gazette on Apr 1.

Mr Sosnov’s area of responsibility comprises Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang, Satun, Chumphon, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala.

Governor Phakaphong noted that more than 700,000 Russian tourists had travelled to Phuket in the past year.

Thousands were still in Phuket when the COVID-19 lockdown measures were implemented, he said.

The Thai government working with the Russian government had organised special flights for Russian nationals to make their way back home during the lockdown.

“More than 1,400 Russian tourists have since flown back to their home country. Currently, there are about 700 Russian tourists still remaining in Phuket,” Governor Phakaphong noted.

On May 6 the Russian Embassy in Bangkok announced that some 1,700 Russians had registered for airlifts from Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media yesterday (May 25) updated the figure to “up to 8,000” people have registered. It has yet to be clarified how many of them are still stranded in Phuket.

Mr Sosnov yesterday thanked the Governor for the assistance provided to Russians stuck in Phuket during the lockdown.

He also discussed various issues, especially those concerning Russians living in Phuket during the COVID-19 situation, said a report by the Phuket Office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The Russian Consulate General office in Phuket can be contacted as follows:
Tel: 076-384469
Email: rusconsulphuket@gmail.com
Address: 75/149, Patak Road, Chalong, Muang, Phuket, 83120

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Birth at a COVID checkpoint! Annual break for wildlife, parks? Emergency extended! || May 26
Hong Kong leader tries to reassure investors rattled by China law
Phuket officials mark zero new cases, total stands at 227
Woman gives birth at COVID-19 checkpoint
Thailand logs three new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash
Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency
‘No politics’ in decree stretch
Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown
AIS plays down 8.3bn-record leak
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife stabs husband over broken fan! Monkeys in vaccine trials? More shops to open? || May 25
MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful
Bushfire-hit Australians still in tents as virus slows recovery
Chinese wife of Italian engineer Phuket’s latest COVID case
Electricity outage to hit areas near Chalong Circle

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Can we do this at Surin Beach? ...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

If you believe what Prawit says, I have bridge for sale in London...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Tell it to the ignorant fishermen....(Read More)

Europe lifts virus shutters as Japan ends emergency

'The Spanish government also announced that it would scrap quarantine for foreign arrivals from ...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Also, I cannot confirm that construction is continuing as Nasa states, but would not be the least bi...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

MP Sira is one of the few heros in Thai government. It takes guts to fight this battle, and it has a...(Read More)

‘No politics’ in decree stretch

No politics.... LOL... they are afraid of a second having reported around 3K till now...I thought th...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

I have just sold an apartment in Phuket, two week after I listed it, for substantially more than I p...(Read More)

Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Thailand escaped colonialism because of the agreements between Britain and France as a buffer betw...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Well well but they still building, every day is many many cement trucks deliver cement to this site....(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 