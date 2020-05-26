Governor formally welcomes first Russian Consul General for Phuket

PHUKET: Among his duties as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket, Vladimir V. Sosnov, paid a courtesy call on Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday (May 25).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 02:28PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana yesterday welcomed Vladimir V. Sosnov as the very first Russian Consul General to Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

The meeting was described as a very fruitful and constructive discussion to further enhance collaboration between Russia and Phuket Province, for instance, people-to-people connectivity, tourism, trade and investment.

Governor Phakaphong congratulated Mr Sosnov on his appointment, and said he looked forward to the further building of relations between the two countries.

Mr Sosnov’s credentials to become the Russian Federation Consul General for Phuket and other province in Southern Thailand were approved by the Royal Thai Government on Mar 20, and his being accepted to hold the position was publicly announced by Don Pramudwinai, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, on Mar 25.

His appointment became formal when it was published in the Royal Gazette on Apr 1.

Mr Sosnov’s area of responsibility comprises Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Ranong, Trang, Satun, Chumphon, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Phatthalung, Songkhla and Yala.

Governor Phakaphong noted that more than 700,000 Russian tourists had travelled to Phuket in the past year.

Thousands were still in Phuket when the COVID-19 lockdown measures were implemented, he said.

The Thai government working with the Russian government had organised special flights for Russian nationals to make their way back home during the lockdown.

“More than 1,400 Russian tourists have since flown back to their home country. Currently, there are about 700 Russian tourists still remaining in Phuket,” Governor Phakaphong noted.

On May 6 the Russian Embassy in Bangkok announced that some 1,700 Russians had registered for airlifts from Thailand.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media yesterday (May 25) updated the figure to “up to 8,000” people have registered. It has yet to be clarified how many of them are still stranded in Phuket.

Mr Sosnov yesterday thanked the Governor for the assistance provided to Russians stuck in Phuket during the lockdown.

He also discussed various issues, especially those concerning Russians living in Phuket during the COVID-19 situation, said a report by the Phuket Office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The Russian Consulate General office in Phuket can be contacted as follows:

Tel: 076-384469

Email: rusconsulphuket@gmail.com

Address: 75/149, Patak Road, Chalong, Muang, Phuket, 83120