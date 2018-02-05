PHUKET: More than 40% of the people who responded to an online poll by The Phuket News say that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies either already should be fully recognised as forms of currency, or should at least be in common use for those who accept payment in them.

Monday 5 February 2018, 11:30AM

More than 40% of people in the poll voted in support of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Photo: Ladislav Mecir

The presence of cryptocurrencies continue to expand around the globe, and Phuket is no exception with a range of coins, including Bitcoin, now making their way to our shores.

To this, The Phuket News asked readers in an online poll the simple question, “Do you believe in Bitcoin?” (See story here.)

A full 29% of respondents to the poll voted, “Yes, cryptocurrencies are the future and should be treated just like other “genuine” currencies.”

A further 13% of respondents voted, “Yes, cryptocurrencies have their use as long as people are happy being paid in them, but they are not as useful or safe as traditional currencies.”

However, although support for cryptocurrencies was strong, it still failed to garner the majority of votes cast in the poll, with 31% of respondents voting, “No, cryptocurrencies are nothing like genuine currencies and should not be used – or trusted – at all.”

A further 28% of respondents voted, “No, the idea of Blockchain and cryptocurrencies is good, but the existing coins are far from being suitable for use as currencies.”

The poll ran for two weeks, closing at midnight last night (Feb 4).

To see the full poll results, click here.

If your preferred response was not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.

To see the results of our previous poll “Should tourists’ driver’s licences be recognised as legal?”, click here.