The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thailand should recognise tourists’ driver’s licences, says poll

PHUKET: A whopping 78% of respondents to an online poll have called for police and other officials who assist in enforcing traffic laws to recognise tourists’ driver’s licenses issued in their home countries.

tourism, transport, police,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 January 2018, 09:20AM

The poll overwhelmingly called for Thai police to recognise foreign driver’s licences.
The poll overwhelmingly called for Thai police to recognise foreign driver’s licences.

The issue came to a head last month as Phuket entered its tourism peak season, when more tourists started landing on the island ahead of the region’s busiest time of the year.

The current situation of why police in Thailand do not recognise tourists driver’s licences is a long and winding road, and flies in the face of Thailand signing international agreements arranged through the United Nations. (See story here.)

Also of note is that, to date, police have fined 953 people for operating a vehicle without a driver’s licence since the nationwide Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign began last Thursday (Dec 28).

However, the Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), which compiles the road accident reports for the campaign, does not report how many of these people were foreigners – be they expats or tourists.

Under the current application of the law, such foreigners’ driver’s licences are not recognised by Thailand – even if the foreigner is operating a rental vehicle.

To all this The Phuket News asked our readers the simple question, “Should tourists driver’s licences be recognised as legal?”

A total of 59% of respondents voted, “Of course Thailand should. The country signed the international conventions and is failing to uphold its commitment to the international community.”

A further 18% of respondents voted, “Yes, Thailand should – but only for selected countries and for limited periods of time.”

Despite the huge support for Thailand to recognise foreign driver’s licences, 23% of respondents still voted, “No. The current system already enforced with tourists having to present their original driver’s license and an International Driving Permit is enough.”

For the full poll results, click here.

If your preferred response was not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.

To see the results of our previous poll “How serious should the beach smoking ban be?”, click here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 03 January 2018 - 09:41:15

It is time Thailand throw away its insular domestic shield about many things.
One thing is the driving license of foreign visitors, in Thailand on a 'holiday visa'.
When will thai like to accept that any foreign driving license has more value than the thai driving license, you can obtain without 1 meter driving on a thai public road?
Get rid of that thai insular thinking.

That so called 'international driving permit' is not a driving license, it is just a translation booklet in many languages for local thai police officers who not educated with foreign driving license issues.
That should do well during a thai holiday.
Just inform tourists clearly about motorbike rents in relation with insurances.
Have a motorbike driving license from your own country + a mentioning about it in a International driving permit book!
That is of great value insurance wise when you find yourself back in a thai hospital, as many tourist do.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thailand should recognise tourists’ driver’s licences, says poll

It is time Thailand throw away its insular domestic shield about many things. One thing is the driving license of foreign visitors, in Thailand on a ...(Read More)

Accused rocker ‘won’t get VIP treatment’ in the South

Sounds like a publicity stunt. Jealous of Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai getting all the attention for his fund raising run from southern to northern T...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate masturbating home-trespasser

Police reaction: Not treating the threatening happenings as a priority? What than is a police priority? Just not wearing helmets? Well, this culprit...(Read More)

Six rescued from Phuket fishing tour boat after two days adrift

...by the size of the boat, hardly enough room onboard for a proper workshop or spares inventory.A spare oil line would of been beyond the owner's...(Read More)

German tourist suffers head injuries in Phuket motorbike crash

Yesterday I visited friends in Chalong, not far from Chalong medical clinic. The whole day I heard continuously the sirens of coming and going ambula...(Read More)

German tourist suffers head injuries in Phuket motorbike crash

On the first image, we can see easily 8 seconds before it get to green light; so the the car and the motorcycle were burning red traffic light which i...(Read More)

Police reform: zero interference ‘a pipe dream’

Nothing is going to come out of this pathetic exercise, as any reform will likely reduce or eliminate the opportunity for crooks buying their way out ...(Read More)

Phuket survives New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day with no road-accident deaths

Classic picture. But why obscure the number plate? This guy committed a felony on a public road. This picture is evidence of his crime. Publicly shami...(Read More)

Women pinned in car after slamming into parked Phuket tour bus

Why didn't police confirm that he would be charged for parking his mammoth bus on the busiest highway in Phuket??? Waiting for the bus company to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.