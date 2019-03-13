THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket police wait as Greek murder suspect remains at large abroad

PHUKET: The Chief of the Cherng Talay Police today confirmed that he has yet to be informed of any updates on the international hunt for Greek national Dimitrios Chairopoulos, who is wanted for the murder of local beautician Niramon Aewkaew in Phuket last month.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Wednesday 13 March 2019, 07:05PM

Dimitrios Chairopoulos. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Chief Col Serm Kwannimit told The Phuket News today (Mar 13) that he has also yet to be informed of any explanations as to why his request for an Interpol Red Notice be issued for Chairopoulos’s arrest has not yet been granted.

The request was submitted on Feb 19. (See story here.)

However, Interpol has yet to post a Red Notice for his arrest. (See Interpol website here.)

“I still do not know where Mr Dimitrios Chairopoulos went. I know only the last place that he had entered, Dubai airport,” Col Serm told The Phuket News today.

“But if he does come back to Thailand, he will be arrested,” Col Serm assured.

Col Serm noted that the arrest warrant for Chairopoulos has been forwarded to every Immigration Bureau office throughout Thailand, as well as to Interpol and to the Greek embassy in Bangkok.

"The Greek embassy has contacted me. They inquired about the details of the case and told me that they will have a meeting about this special case, because this case is very serious,” he said.

“I have already submitted all the details of the case to the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police. Now the Foreign Affairs Division is currently processing the case, and they will send the case details to the Office of the Attorney General. After that, the Office of the Attorney General will proceed with the arrangements needed in order to have Chairopoulos arrested,” Col Serm said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The warrant for Chairopoulos’s arrest was issued after Cherng Talay Police confirmed through CCTV footage that Chairopoulos, 42, was seen leaving the room at a guesthouse in Bang Tao where Ms Niramon’s body was found on Feb 16.

Ms Niramon, 43, originally from Phatthalung, had been battered to death. When Ms Niramon’s body was discovered, by her sister, her hands and feet were still bound and she had a black cloth stuffed into her mouth. (See story here.)

Police confirmed that they had obtained CCTV footage showing the couple leaving the room in the afternoon of Feb 11 – the last time that Ms Niramon was seen alive.

The couple returned to the room that evening, but Chairopoulos was seen leaving the room alone that night.

Chairopoulos was reported as clearing Immigration to exit the country at Phuket International Airport at 10:14pm that same night.

Ms Niramon and Chairopoulos were married at the time of her death.

However, one year earlier, in 2016, Ms Niramon filed a report at Cherng Talay Police Station alleging that Chairopoulos, in a jealous rage, had threatened to kill her if she ever left him.

Regardless, Ms Niramon went on to marry Chairopoulos the following year.

 

 

