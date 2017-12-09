PHUKET: Chalong Police issued a second warning over a group of men who are presenting themselves as representatives of police and bully people into buying B2,000 tickets for a local concert, after some additional 30 dissatisfied ticket buyers filed complaints about the ticket-sellers.

Saturday 9 December 2017, 01:51PM

The issue first came to light last month (Nov 15) when a group of 10 people complained to Chalong Police about the tickets. (See story here).

The men dressed as police officers have since continued to bully people into buying the B2,000 ticket for the fundraiser event by the Friends Help Police’s Friends club.

“Pol Col Pairat Paipanrat who is the head of the Friends Help Police’s Friends club has confirmed to me that the club is selling tickets and holding the event at the Metropole Hotel on Dec 24,” Col Prachum told The Phuket News last month.

However, as the first group of victims did not file a formal police complaint on Nov 15, there has been no investigation into finding and charging the suspects. Only yesterday deputy village headman of Chalong Moo 8 Chalerm Kobtanan with about 30 people went to file a formal complaint.

“The village headman claimed that the men had been selling tickets all over Phuket including Kamala, Kathu, Chalong, Phuket Town, and Pa Khlok districts,” Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Reungthong said.

According to Col Prachum, it took police over three hours to register all the complaints and now officers can proceed with further actions.

“Chalong police will coordinate the victims’ testimonies with the team of Gen Suchart Teerasawat, Inspector-General of the Investigative Commission, who also previously served as the Deputy Inspector of the National Police. We will hold a meeting with the Inspector-General before December 24 with the aim of speeding up the resolution of the concerns of our Thai brothers and sisters,” Col Prachum said.

Col Prachum added, that because of the suspects' actions the event may be overbooked. Serial numbers on the tickets indicate that there are over 900 of them in circulation and ticket vendors assure buyers that every ticket entitles the purchaser to three seats, thus nearly 3,000 attendees can be expected at the event. Meanwhile, only 300 seats have been reserved for the event at the Metropole Hotel.

Col Prachum also mentioned, that he had been informed of a similar situation in Surat Thani.

“Victims in Surat Thani province informed us that they had previously purchased similar tickets, but when they arrived to enjoy the concert, there was no event at all. I am taking evidence from this case as well,” Col Prachum said.

“I want people across the country to stop supporting and oppose buying such tickets,” he added.