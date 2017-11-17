PHUKET: The chief of the Chalong Police is warning people to beware a group of men who are presenting themselves as acting as on behalf of policeman and bullying people into buying B2,000 tickets for a local concert which is being touted as being held in conjunction with Chalong Police Station as a fund-raiser.

Don't be bullied into buying tickets for the fundraising concert, said Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Reungthong

The issue came to light after 10 people registered complaints at Chalong Police Station on Wednesday (Nov 15) about the ticket-sellers.

“Ten victims came to the station to file complaints about men dressed like policemen forcefully trying to sell them B2,000 tickets for a local concert,” Chalong Police Chief Col Prachum Reungthong The Phuket News.

“The men have approached people at properties, construction sites and business areas. They were afraid of offending these men so they handed over the money,” he said.

Col Prachum said that the tickets were for a musical performance by a “Kampee Paendin” to be held at the Metropole Phuket Hotel on Dec 24. The B2,000 ticket entitles the purchaser to three seats and includes a beverage and snacks

“This concert has nothing to do with Chalong Police Station and I feel very uncomfortable about these men’s behaviour.

“I checked with Pol Col Pairat Paipanratm who is the head of the Friends Help Police’s Friends club, and confirmed to me that the Friends Help Police’s Friends club is selling tickets and holding the event at the Metrpole Hotel,” Col Prachum said.

The Friends Help Police’s Friends club is an informal club based in Bangkok that arranges events to raise funds for support police, such as those injured in the line of duty, and helps officers to pay for guns and other items deemed necesary for them to perform their duties.

Col Pairat is also a teacher at the Royal Thai Police Collage in Bangkok.

“He is doing the right thing for society. Doing such things is good, but the behaviour of these men is not good, that is what I explained to him,” Col Prachum told The Phuket News.

Although 10 people presented themselves at Chalong Police Station in person to complain about the ticket-sellers’ behviour, Col Prachum said that he could not bring charges against any of the men as no formal, written complaint had been filed.

“I can’t charge these people with anything because the people did not file a police complaint,” Col Prachum said.

Asked why a formal complaint was not filed, Col Prachum said, “I have no idea. I don’t know.”

Regardless, Col Prachum not only urged people not to be pressured into buying tickets for the concert – he advocated for people not to buy them at all.

“Don’t be afraid of these people Don’t pay for these tickets. I assure you that this event has nothing to do with police here in Phuket,” Col Prachum said.