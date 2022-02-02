BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket police probe theft of tourist family holiday cash, anonymous donor gives B51k

PHUKET: Karon Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan today spoke with the Greek family whose €4,900 (about B182,400) was stolen from their rental car in Kata last Wednesday, and has assigned a Deputy Superintendent to oversee the investigation.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 February 2022, 06:59PM

Alex arrives at Karon Police Station today (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Alex arrives at Karon Police Station today (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The family at Karon Police Station today (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The family at Karon Police Station today (Feb 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Alex (left) is now having the theft of his stolen holiday money investigated. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Alex (left) is now having the theft of his stolen holiday money investigated. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Karon Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan today tasked a team of officers to investigate the theft of the money, the equivalent of more than B180,000. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Karon Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan today tasked a team of officers to investigate the theft of the money, the equivalent of more than B180,000. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Alexandros Alexiadis, the father of the family, learned of the theft last Wednesday (Jan 26), but until today had received no updates on whether any action has been taken to recover this stolen money.

Tourist Police had previously contacted him to provide assistance.

Alexandros, or just “Alex”, arrived in Phuket on Dec 26 with his wife Lesia and their three children: 14-year-old son Illia; 11-year-old daughter Liza; and their youngest, 5-year-old daughter Vasiliki.

Alex is offering a €1,000 reward for the full return of the €4,900 stolen. If the money is returned in part, he is willing to return 20% of the amount returned.

Karon Police Chief Col Teerawat today (Feb 2) said that officers will check the car for DNA and fingerprints under an investigation led by Lt Col Chana Suthimas, a Deputy Superintendent of Karon Police Station who also serves as the head of the police station’s Investigation division.

The money was stolen from the car while it was parked in front of the Kata Ocean View Residence condo project, where the family is staying.

The car was parked in a blind spot from the development’s CCTV security cameras. It was parked at that location as it was rented from the condo project itself.

Also, CCTV footage of the condo project’s car park for that day has already been deleted, Tourist Police now assisting Alex have confirmed.

However, Alex and his family received good news today as an anonymous donor sent a representative to hand deliver B51,000 to help the family for the remainder of their holiday.

The family is due to fly home to Greece on Feb 25.

The money was delivered by a representative from the ‘Knights Border’ Facebook page, which acts as a police and community support network.

The donor, through the representative, expressed sympathy for the family and hoped that the money would help the children enjoy the remainder of their holiday and for the family to know that “Thais have not abandoned them”.

Alex told The Phuket News late today that he was very grateful for the donation. “It is amazing to see how wonderful Thai people are in their hearts,” he said.

People can contact Alex by calling 090-8910802 or via WhatsApp or Viber on +306974888915.

