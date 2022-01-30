Tourist offers €1,000 reward for return of stolen holiday money

PHUKET: A Greek tourist is offering a €1,000 reward for the full return of €4,900 (about B182,400) stolen from his rental car in Kata. If the money is returned in part, the tourist is willing to return 20% of the amount returned.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 January 2022, 06:42PM

A notice announcing the reward has been posted in Thai on the back of the car.

Alexandros Alexiadis learned of theft on Wednesday (Jan 26), but so far has received no updates on whether any action has been taken to recover this stolen money.

Alexandros, or just “Alex”, arrived in Phuket on Dec 26 with his wife Lesia and their three children: 14-year-old son Illia; 11-year-old daughter Liza; and their youngest, 5-year-old daughter Vasiliki.

The family arrived in Phuket from Greece under the Test & Go entry scheme and checked in to stay at the Kata Ocean View Residence condo project. The family is set to fly home on Feb 25.

“Officers from Karon Police Station came to see me twice, but it is hard to communicate with them. They don’t speak English,” Alex told The Phuket News.

“Some ladies who work for the Condo helped me by translating, but it was limited. I called my embassy in Bangkok, they told me they will also contact the police tomorrow,” he said.

The money was in the car as staff said he was unable to place the money in the safe in the residence he is renting as staff said they were unable to open it. The option of placing the money in the management office safe was not suggested, leaving Alex not to know they had one.

And it was not left in the room due to cleaning staff concerns. “Big irony, isn’t it?” Alex admits.

“What bothers me the most is that the parking area [in front of the condo building] has some CCTV coverage. The entrance is visible from the cameras but the car was parked in a blind spot,” he said.

The car was parked in the location where it was broken into as it was rented from the condo management office.

Alex noted that so far he has been refused to be able to view the CCTV footage the condo staff do have of the parking area. Concerns about Alex’s stolen holiday money have been met with decreasing enthusiasm.

“They tell me to just accept the reality that my money is stolen and let it go,” Alex said.

At this stage not sure how the thief entered the car. “I found the driver door partly open. At first I thought I probably left it unlocked, but I see now that the car autolocks if it is not driven,” Alex explained.

Tourist Police have now been informed of Alex’s predicament. The theft of the money has left the family with just Alex’s credit card to rely on while in Phuket.

“Phuket Tourist Police will send their people to go with me to Karon Police Station tomorrow [Jan 31],” Alex told The Phuket News.

The exact amount stolen was €4,900, comprising 47 €100 banknotes and one €200 banknote.

“If it is fully returned the reward will be €1,000, if partly returned they can keep 20%,” Alex said.

People can contact Alex by calling 090-8910802 or via WhatsApp or Viber on +306974888915.

Alex has also had a notice announcing the reward posted in Thai on the back of the car.

For Alex, who has returned to Phuket on holiday many times over the past 10 years, the theft has come as a shock.

“I have been visiting Thailand every year, for two to three months per year, since 2009. I never worried about stealing. Almost all the people I know have the same feeling for Thailand,” he said.

However, Alex added that he understood the financial pressure local people have been under throughout the COVID crisis.

“COVID restrictions and the decrease in the tourism income have lowered the quality of life here on the island and people are desperate. They even stole some baht coins I had next to the gear lever. That says a lot,” he said.