Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police launch anti-crime campaign ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

Phuket police launch anti-crime campaign ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

PHUKET: More than 480 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 5) for a grandstand show of strength and to receive the order from Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen to ramp up their efforts for the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival, to be celebrated next Monday (Nov 11).

policecrimeculture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 11:58AM

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Among those present to hear the order were commanding officers from the Phuket branches of Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Gen Teeraphol ordered all police in Phuket to be on standby in case of emergency and to strengthen their stance in preserving the lives and property of citizens during the upcoming festivities.

“The important measure is to raise security to prevent crime, which should not happen during Loy Krathong, or in the days leading up to the festival,” said Gen Teeraphol.

“From today onwards, officers will be ready to ensure the safety of people and enforce the law strictly,” Gen Teeraphol, who previously served for years as Phuket Provincial Police Commander, told the officers.

“During this period we will continue to carry out the arrest of criminals and prevent crime in general,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

The traditional annual Loy Krathing festival each year sees krathong floated as offerings to the water goddess Phra Mae Kongka in the hope she blesses supplicants by keeping negative forces at bay and bringing prosperity in all its forms to their lives.

The event is celebrated nationwide, with people from all walks of life taking part.

Local administrations and municipalities in Phuket have already announced their main events and activities fro this year’s festival. (See stories here and here.)

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong police arrest knife-point robber
Galileo Maritime Academy brings Capt Julius Valladares on board, expands courses
American shoots himself, wife as Pattaya fugitives recaptured
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Terrorists kill 15 in southern checkpoint! Drug mule caught? Third tourist drowns! || November 6
Insurgents attack security checkpoint in Yala, 15 killed
Four arrested in separate Phuket drug busts
Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong
Princess highlights safety at WTM travel fair in London
Phuket tourist arrivals jump for October no reason to celebrate
Opposition plots no confidence vote to oust coalition
Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi
Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Inmates shoot cop, escape! Tourist dies in snorkeling tour! B1 billion Ponzi scheme? || November 5
Airbnb proposes ‘best practices principles’ for regulations on short-term rentals
Three inmates, one of them American, shoot policeman and flee

 

Phuket community
Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

Having police constantly patrol might help,also. Very simple, easy, and effective method. Why not ...(Read More)

Bus drivers reminded how to drive safely to Patong

I miss reading about real and effective technical doings to make sure the busses are sound and safe ...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

Good example of insufficient consequences for this career criminal lowlife. This punk has proven ti...(Read More)

Phuket tourist arrivals jump for October no reason to celebrate

Has TAT a Intelligence Center? Really? A center with no details? hehehe. And mr Bhummikitti's ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Kurt, like i said already, you have no clue of scuba-dive-industry. pool and med. statement not duty...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

So far the Phuket Officials only came up with the idea of a name tag on your wrist during boat tours...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Dek, don't nibble about a airline name name or nationality of a foreign CEO. One thing is clear...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Intro-diving normally starts with pool sessions. Was that done? I doubt the 'instructor' was...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Let's face it. There is no acceptable reason why THAI is doing so bad (sinking deep in debt), wh...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

@Kurt. FYI.In case you don't know it's 2019 ! MAS changed to MAB in 2015. The German CEO wor...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Naka Yai Island Beach House
The Sunday Brunch Club
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show