Phuket police launch anti-crime campaign ahead of Loy Krathong Festival

PHUKET: More than 480 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 6pm yesterday evening (Nov 5) for a grandstand show of strength and to receive the order from Region 8 Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen to ramp up their efforts for the upcoming Loy Krathong Festival, to be celebrated next Monday (Nov 11).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 11:58AM

The order to ramp up security for the upcoming Loy Krathong festival was handed down at Phuket City Police Station yesterday (Nov 5). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Among those present to hear the order were commanding officers from the Phuket branches of Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Gen Teeraphol ordered all police in Phuket to be on standby in case of emergency and to strengthen their stance in preserving the lives and property of citizens during the upcoming festivities.

“The important measure is to raise security to prevent crime, which should not happen during Loy Krathong, or in the days leading up to the festival,” said Gen Teeraphol.

“From today onwards, officers will be ready to ensure the safety of people and enforce the law strictly,” Gen Teeraphol, who previously served for years as Phuket Provincial Police Commander, told the officers.

“During this period we will continue to carry out the arrest of criminals and prevent crime in general,” he said.

The traditional annual Loy Krathing festival each year sees krathong floated as offerings to the water goddess Phra Mae Kongka in the hope she blesses supplicants by keeping negative forces at bay and bringing prosperity in all its forms to their lives.

The event is celebrated nationwide, with people from all walks of life taking part.

Local administrations and municipalities in Phuket have already announced their main events and activities fro this year’s festival. (See stories here and here.)

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub