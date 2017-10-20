PHUKET: Police are still searching for the driver of a grey Toyota Yaris that fled the scene after knocking down a motorbike on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Keaw last Sunday (Oct 15), but have confirmed that the driver who killed a 64-year-old woman on the bypass road last month has presented himself to police.

Police are still looking for the Toyota Yaris driver the fled the scene after knocking a motorbike rider down on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew last Sunday (Oct 15). Image CCTV

The victim in last Sunday’s hit-andrun, Nattapong “Dew” Yoikaew, 27, suffered a broken collarbone and a serious cut on his right heel in the collision, Capt Ronnaphom Phumpoon of the Phuket City Police told The Phuket News.

The accident happened just after 11:30am, Capt Ronnaphom noted.

“Traffic camera CCTV footage showed that the Yaris driver was travelling northbound. The car moved from the left lane to the middle lane and hit the motorbike,” Capt Ronnaphom explained.

“The collision knocked Mr Nattapong heavily onto the road, but the Yaris driver did not stop. Other drivers stopped and blocked the lanes to make sure that no one ran over Mr Nattapong.

“An ambulance soon arrived and rescue workers took him to hospital,” he added.

Although the CCTV footage showed clearly what had happened, the image was not clear enough to determine the car’s license plate number, Capt Ronnaphom said.

“We have questioned other drivers who witnessed the incident. Some of these cars had dash cams, but unfortunately no one had their dash cams switched on, which would have recorded the accident.

“We are still checking other CCTV cameras along Thepkrasattri Rd to try to identify the car and its driver. Also, anyone who believes they have information that will help us find this car and the driver should contact me immediately,” Capt Ronnaphom said.

“We have CCTV footage showing what happened and I want the driver to know that this is serious. The driver will be charged with reckless driving causing damage to others.

“The driver should have stopped and helped Mr Nattapong. Right now he is still at Mission Hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police has confirmed that the man whose car who struck and killed a 64-year-old woman in a hit-and-run accident on the bypass road on Sept 19 has presented himself and been charged.

Maliwan Lertsrisathit, 64, from Bangkok, was crossing the bypass road after finishing work at the Gems Gallery Phuket jewellery store, where she worked as the head of the cleaning department, when she was struck and killed at about 8pm by a car travelling southbound that did not stop at the scene.(See story here.)

“After the accident, a 23-year-old man presented himself to police. He confessed to charges of driving without a license and reckless driving causing death,” Col Sakchai told The Phuket News.

Col Sakchai declined to name the driver, but did volunteer, “This driver was not drunk, and he was driving at 80kph at the time, which is under the legal speed limit along that section of road.

“He said he just did not see the woman crossing the road, and this is what caused the accident,” he said.

Col Sakchai noted that the 23-year-old driver and Ms Maliwan’s surviving relatives were still engaged in negotiations for compensation for her death.

“I am waiting for them to reach a solution,” he said.