The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket police hunt one hit-and-run driver, amid negotiations for another

PHUKET: Police are still searching for the driver of a grey Toyota Yaris that fled the scene after knocking down a motorbike on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Keaw last Sunday (Oct 15), but have confirmed that the driver who killed a 64-year-old woman on the bypass road last month has presented himself to police.

transport, death, crime, police,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 20 October 2017, 03:27PM

Police are still looking for the Toyota Yaris driver the fled the scene after knocking a motorbike rider down on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew last Sunday (Oct 15). Image CCTV
Police are still looking for the Toyota Yaris driver the fled the scene after knocking a motorbike rider down on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew last Sunday (Oct 15). Image CCTV

The victim in last Sunday’s hit-andrun, Nattapong “Dew” Yoikaew, 27, suffered a broken collarbone and a serious cut on his right heel in the collision, Capt Ronnaphom Phumpoon of the Phuket City Police told The Phuket News.

The accident happened just after 11:30am, Capt Ronnaphom noted.

“Traffic camera CCTV footage showed that the Yaris driver was travelling northbound. The car moved from the left lane to the middle lane and hit the motorbike,” Capt Ronnaphom explained.

“The collision knocked Mr Nattapong heavily onto the road, but the Yaris driver did not stop. Other drivers stopped and blocked the lanes to make sure that no one ran over Mr Nattapong.

“An ambulance soon arrived and rescue workers took him to hospital,” he added.

Although the CCTV footage showed clearly what had happened, the image was not clear enough to determine the car’s license plate number, Capt Ronnaphom said.

“We have questioned other drivers who witnessed the incident. Some of these cars had dash cams, but unfortunately no one had their dash cams switched on, which would have recorded the accident.

“We are still checking other CCTV cameras along Thepkrasattri Rd to try to identify the car and its driver. Also, anyone who believes they have information that will help us find this car and the driver should contact me immediately,” Capt Ronnaphom said.

“We have CCTV footage showing what happened and I want the driver to know that this is serious. The driver will be charged with reckless driving causing damage to others.

KMM Services

“The driver should have stopped and helped Mr Nattapong. Right now he is still at Mission Hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police has confirmed that the man whose car who struck and killed a 64-year-old woman in a hit-and-run accident on the bypass road on Sept 19 has presented himself and been charged.

Maliwan Lertsrisathit, 64, from Bangkok, was crossing the bypass road after finishing work at the Gems Gallery Phuket jewellery store, where she worked as the head of the cleaning department, when she was struck and killed at about 8pm by a car travelling southbound that did not stop at the scene.(See story here.)

“After the accident, a 23-year-old man presented himself to police. He confessed to charges of driving without a license and reckless driving causing death,” Col Sakchai told The Phuket News.

Col Sakchai declined to name the driver, but did volunteer, “This driver was not drunk, and he was driving at 80kph at the time, which is under the legal speed limit along that section of road.

“He said he just did not see the woman crossing the road, and this is what caused the accident,” he said.

Col Sakchai noted that the 23-year-old driver and Ms Maliwan’s surviving relatives were still engaged in negotiations for compensation for her death.

“I am waiting for them to reach a solution,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket motorbike taxi driver cycling to Bangkok for late King

Any follow up on this story? Surly this, and the wheel chair guy, are of national interest....(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

Yep good idea, he should look to foreigners for guidance as he hasn't a clue!...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

Oh sorry to offend your sensitivities but there is nothing good or positive to say about it. I See the insanity on a daily basis, they drive with no r...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

As someone never gets tired of telling us all the time that Thailand is an uncivilized,undeveloped,third world country,why the need of reminding us th...(Read More)

Phuket land owners' refusal to sell stalls U-Turn flyover projects

It is all so easy to say,as long as you don't own the property!BTW,who needs a flyover?According to all the doomsayers here and all the upcoming{w...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

After reading the article of PN I just feel very sorry for the motorcyclist. No hateful scorn and/or vitriol. Just all about some thai people who h...(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

Happenings so far prove that safety of visitors was not a prominent issue, as usual. But than, it is not direct responsibility of the owner Keesin. ...(Read More)

Phuket land owners' refusal to sell stalls U-Turn flyover projects

There we go again! Same as property owners around Chalong circle! What is that between thai government and thai property owners not to come to a agre...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety plunges as surfer rescues ‘safety official’

Can you imagine? Present and future Phuket beach tourists have to read that a local surfer has to rescue a tourist and a 'rescue official' who...(Read More)

Man, 51, drowns at Karon Beach

It is essential when you get a rescued swimmer conscious again to put him/her immediately at breathing apparatus, because the long tissues mostly are ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.