Phuket woman killed in hit-and-run

PHUKET: A 64-year-old woman leaving work was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the bypass road north of Phuket Town last night (Sept 19).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 10:20AM

Maliwan Lertsrisathit, 64, from Bangkok, was killed in the hit-and-run while crossing the road after finishing work as a cleaner. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket
Maliwan Lertsrisathit, 64, from Bangkok, was killed in the hit-and-run while crossing the road after finishing work as a cleaner. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket

Phuket City Police were called to the scene, at the U-turn in front of the Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) on Chalermprakiat Rama 9 Rd (the bypass road) southbound, opposite Hyundai showroom, at 8pm.

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of Phuket City Police arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of Maliwan Lertsrisathit, 64, from Bangkok, on the road.

Nearby on the road was a side rear-view mirror.

Witness told police that Ms Maliwan was crossing the road after finishing work at the Gems Gallery Phuket jewellery store, where she worked as the head of the cleaning department.

“Ms Maliwan was crossing the road after she finished work when a vehicle heading from Bangkhu to Phuket Town hit her. After that the vehicle sped away.” Col Sakchai said.

“We are now searching for the vehicle and checking CCTV nearby to find the driver and press charges,” Col Sakchai added.

The Phuket News notes that unconfirmed reports this morning said that the driver may have already presented him or herself to Phuket City Police Station.

A white Honda Brio believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was reported to be present at the police station.

 

 
Phuket community

Recent Comments

 ‘Report all corruption,’ says Phuket Governor

"Seeing the expression on the governor's face during his call for report corruption".It is a file photo!Ever heard of it?...(Read More)

 ‘Report all corruption,’ says Phuket Governor

Seeing the expression on the Governor's face during his call for report corruption it seems it is a difficult task as Governor mentions about dail...(Read More)

Chinese tourist survives fall after Patong Beach parasail tree tangle

The self-imposed safety guidelines for all parasail are clearly not operational/in use yet. Not surprised, the Patong Parasail Club didn't say WH...(Read More)

Chinese tourist survives fall after Patong Beach parasail tree tangle

Good to see that all the new safety measures are in place and working well. Glad to see they didn't just pay lip service and carry on as before. O...(Read More)

 ‘Report all corruption,’ says Phuket Governor

The crucial point would be to have an anti-corruption team who checks the NACC. Otherwise all major complaints could never reach target....(Read More)

Man sought for deadly Phuket shooting

Yeah cos he accidentally flicked the safety, accidentally cocked it, accidentally put his finger on the trigger, accidentally pointed it at her and ac...(Read More)

Phuket van driver survives high-speed slam into parked tour bus

Couldn't see a huge bus? Maybe the road was made of tarmac and caused him not to see! Check his phone, did they breathalyze him, my guess, going ...(Read More)

‘No show’ of speedboat owners caught dropping anchors on coral south of Phuket

Of course they are waiting for the people to turn themselves in, wouldn't want to have to do some work, like they had to wait for someone else to ...(Read More)
