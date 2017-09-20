PHUKET: A 64-year-old woman leaving work was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing the bypass road north of Phuket Town last night (Sept 19).

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 10:20AM

Maliwan Lertsrisathit, 64, from Bangkok, was killed in the hit-and-run while crossing the road after finishing work as a cleaner. Photo: Tan Promedic Phuket

Phuket City Police were called to the scene, at the U-turn in front of the Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri) on Chalermprakiat Rama 9 Rd (the bypass road) southbound, opposite Hyundai showroom, at 8pm.

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of Phuket City Police arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of Maliwan Lertsrisathit, 64, from Bangkok, on the road.

Nearby on the road was a side rear-view mirror.

Witness told police that Ms Maliwan was crossing the road after finishing work at the Gems Gallery Phuket jewellery store, where she worked as the head of the cleaning department.

“Ms Maliwan was crossing the road after she finished work when a vehicle heading from Bangkhu to Phuket Town hit her. After that the vehicle sped away.” Col Sakchai said.

“We are now searching for the vehicle and checking CCTV nearby to find the driver and press charges,” Col Sakchai added.

The Phuket News notes that unconfirmed reports this morning said that the driver may have already presented him or herself to Phuket City Police Station.

A white Honda Brio believed to be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was reported to be present at the police station.