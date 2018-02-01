The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Phuket police decline to comment on alleged child rapist minivan driver

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have declined to reveal details on the case involving a school minivan driver who was accused of molesting and raping a seven-year-old child by the child’s parent on Nov 16 last year.

Thursday 1 February 2018, 04:11PM

Mr Niwat is accused of sexual assault against a child not over the age of 13 and other related offences. Photo: Phuket REC / Facebook
Mr Niwat is accused of sexual assault against a child not over the age of 13 and other related offences. Photo: Phuket REC / Facebook

Inspector Maj Noocharee Longkaew told The Phuket News today (Feb 1), “The case is in the hands of the provincial court now. They have requested further investigation.

“However, I ask to not give any more information on this case or to provide any news, because it concerns children.

“It is very sensitive,” she added.

A parent of the seven-year-old filed the complaint against the minivan driver, named only as Mr ‘Niwat’, of the offence of sexual assault against a child not over the age of 13 and other related offences.

C and C Marine

The incident was filed as occurring between Soi Ratsadanusorn, Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Mission Hospital, Rassada until the front of a local school in Phuket Town, from July until November 10 last year.

“Mr Niwat is accused of paedophilia, including molestation, and rape. This was reported by the victim. Other victims will be investigated as the parent believes there are many others,” said Maj Noocharee.

Police also noted that Mr Niwat had been using a personal van to pick up the students, which was against regulations. (See story here.)

 

 
