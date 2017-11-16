PHUKET: A parent has today (Nov 16) filed a sexual assault complaint at the Mueang Phuket Provincial Police Station against a school minivan driver accusing him of molesting and raping a child of seven years old.

Thursday 16 November 2017, 06:14PM

The complaint was filed by a parent of the seven-year-old at Mueang Phuket Provincial Police Station. Photo: Phuket REC / Facebook

It is also believed that the man has also sexually assaulted other school children.

A parent of the seven-year-old filed the complaint against the minivan driver, named only as Mr ‘Niwat’, of the offence of sexual assault against a child not over the age of 13 and other related offences.

Phuket Provincial Police Inspector Maj Noocharee Longkaew received the complaint.

The incident was filed as occurring between Soi Ratsadanusorn, Thepkrasattri Rd in front of Mission Hospital, Rassada until the front of of a local school in Phuket Town, from July until November 10 this year.

“Mr Niwat is accused of paedophilia, including molestation, and rape. This was reported by the victim. Other victims will be investigated as the parent believes there are many others,” said Maj Noocharee.

“In addition, prosecutors and social workers will join the investigation because it is a case involving children. Then police will invite the school administrator to testify,” she said.

The parent told reporters, “Put yourself in the mind of the child. As a seven-year-old child, they do not know the meaning of the action, but they are frightened.

“Some days my child would not dare go to school because of fear of being treated like this again. I want to help the media to present this news and terminate the duties of this driver until the case is over,” the parent said.

“I have inquired directly to the driver of the van about the incidents. The driver has denied it and said the child misunderstood. He said he was only showing love and care to the children. He claimed not to have done anything indecent,” the parent added.

Police also noted that Mr Niwat had been using a personal van to pick up the students, which was against regulations.