PHUKET: Thalang Police have confirmed that the 33-year-old man who stabbed to death a robber armed with a knife and a gun who was trying to steal his mobile phone on Mar 6 has not been charged for the killing, although the investigation is ongoing.

Friday 23 March 2018, 10:37AM

The gun carried by the robber, Wirat Sakkaew, 28, was recovered at the scene. Photo: Thalang Police

“We have not charged Attapong Treesup for murder as yet, but the investigation continues,” Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket told The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 22).

“It is expected to take at least another month,” he said.

Col Anukul also confirmed that the robber, Wirat Sakkaew, 28, was the same suspect at large for threatening a woman with a knife and running away with her handbag on Mar 1. (See story here.)

“Yes, he is definitely the same suspect, as confirmed by the woman,” said Col Anukul.

“She received her stolen possessions back, including the iPhone 6 mobile phone,” he added.

During the attack by Wirat in the early hours of Mar 6, Attapong suffered knife wounds to his stomach, chest and face.

“We visited Mr Attapong at the hospital and he told us that he was waiting for his girlfriend on a motorbike about 200 metres from the ‘3pm Khanom Jeen’ noodle shop when a man on a motorbike stopped in front of him. The man pulled out a gun and knife and threatened him,” explained Lt Col Amnouy Kraiwuttiana in his initial report of the incident on Mar 6. (See story here.)

The attack occurred at about 3:10am, while Attapong was waiting for his girlfriend.

Police recovered the gun at the scene.

Col Amnuoy, who led the initial investigation at the time was Thalang Police Deputy Chief, but has since been transferred to take up the post as Deputy Commander of Region 8 Police based at the northern end of the island.

“He wanted to take my mobile phone but I refused to give it to him,” Attapong told police after the attack.

“We were fighting and I got stabbed so I took the knife from the suspect. We continued to fight using the knives and we were both injured.

“However, the man managed to take my phone and then sped away on a motorbike. I followed him on my motorbike to get my phone back,” he said.

“The man fell off the motorbike in front of the noodle shop so I approached him and attempted to get my phone but he tried to stab me again,” Attapong added.