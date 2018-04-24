PHUKET: Police yesterday began their investigation into the complaints of cars being scratched in the multi-storey car park at Phuket International Airport over what appears to be a vindictive spat over parking in a “self-declared VIP” parking spot.

Tuesday 24 April 2018, 11:07AM

The issue came to light over the weekend when Facebook user “Jingabell Thunramon” on Saturday (April 21) posted photos online showing the parking spot and the damage done to her friend’s car, which was parked on the fifth floor of the car park, near the pedestrian bridge to the International Terminal. (See story here.)

A team of Sakoo Police officers now tasked with investigating the complaints inspected the scene yesterday (April 23), led by no less than Sakoo Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Uramporn Kundetsamrit and Lt Col Tatit Noorit together with Lt Col Purimpat Tanapansiri.

The officers met three victims involved in the case at the scene at 10am.

“The three victims are Chaiwut Matbut, 24, and Wipatsana Fuk-in, both who are staff of the ‘Bags’ company, and Nattanan Areerob, who is a staffer with Bangkok Airways,” Col Purimpat said.

“Mr Chaiwut told us that he parked his Krabi-registered black Mazda 2 on the fifth floor of the car park every day. On April 19 (last Thursday), at about midday, he found scratches on both of the car’s left-side doors,” he explained.

“Ms Wipatsana told us that her car was scratched on both of the doors on the driver’s side. She parked over two spaces, A11-A12, on the second floor on Feb 8. When she came back at 11pm she found that her car had been scratched. On Feb 9 she filed a complaint to the Sakoo Police,” Col Purimpat added.

“Ms Nattanan told us that she parked her black Honda City on the same floor on April 20 (last Friday) at 1pm. After that she went to work,” he said.

“When she came back after she finished work at 10:40pm she found a note that said, ‘Thanks for the parking at the P’ VIP’. Her car was not damaged,” Col Purimpat noted.

“We are investigating the incident to find suspect(s) to face legal action,” Col Purimpat claimed.

However, no mention was made of any CCTV footage from airport security being reviewed in the hope of catching the culprit, or whether the CCTV was broken, as alleged by Jingabell in her Facebook post on Saturday.