PHUKET: Police are investigating and working with security at Phuket International Airport to try to identify the culprit who scratched two different cars parked in the same parking spot at the airport car park, and left a note saying “This parking spot is for VIP”.

Monday 23 April 2018, 11:43AM

Facebook user “Jingabell Thunramon” raised the alarm on Saturday (April 21) when she posted photos online showing the parking spot and the damage done to her friend’s car, which was parked on the fifth floor of the car park at Phuket International Airport, near the pedestrian bridge to the International Terminal, when it was damaged.

The next day another car parked in the same bay was also scratched, Jingabell posted.

This time a note had been left saying, ‘This parking spot is for VIP’, she added.

Jingabell also claimed that the CCTV covering that part of the car park was always broken and could not capture who had scratched the cars.

Maj Purimphat Thanaphansiri of the Sakoo Police yesterday (April 22) confirmed that he was aware of the incidents and that one of the victims, who owns a Krabi-registered black Mazda 2, had filed a formal complaint.

The black Mazda was damaged when parked in the spot on Friday (April 20), he said.

“We are now working with security at Phuket International Airport to review any CCTV footage available and we will question the victim for further information,” Maj Purimphat explained.

The perpetrator, if caught, will be liable to be fined for damaging other people’s property and to pay for the damage done, he added.