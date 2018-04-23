The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Cars parked at Phuket Airport scratched in the name of VIPs

PHUKET: Police are investigating and working with security at Phuket International Airport to try to identify the culprit who scratched two different cars parked in the same parking spot at the airport car park, and left a note saying “This parking spot is for VIP”.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 April 2018, 11:43AM

Facebook user “Jingabell Thunramon” raised the alarm on Saturday (April 21) when she posted photos online showing the parking spot and the damage done to her friend’s car, which was parked on the fifth floor of the car park at Phuket International Airport, near the pedestrian bridge to the International Terminal, when it was damaged.

The next day another car parked in the same bay was also scratched, Jingabell posted.

This time a note had been left saying, ‘This parking spot is for VIP’, she added.

Jingabell also claimed that the CCTV covering that part of the car park was always broken and could not capture who had scratched the cars.

Maj Purimphat Thanaphansiri of the Sakoo Police yesterday (April 22) confirmed that he was aware of the incidents and that one of the victims, who owns a Krabi-registered black Mazda 2, had filed a formal complaint.

The black Mazda was damaged when parked in the spot on Friday (April 20), he said.

“We are now working with security at Phuket International Airport to review any CCTV footage available and we will question the victim for further information,” Maj Purimphat explained.

The perpetrator, if caught, will be liable to be fined for damaging other people’s property and to pay for the damage done, he added.

 

 
BenPendejo | 23 April 2018 - 21:02:05

The article didn't say anything about "Reserved Spaces".  Could very well be Somchai's favorite spot...nothing more.  And the commentor is correct, why is there no CCTV? There was one installed, but it is broken, so why didn't someone report it and have it fixed. Maybe that spot is the security guy's spot...and he disabled the CCTV so he wouldn't get caught vandalizin...

Pauly44 | 23 April 2018 - 20:15:11

Phuket airport has a long history of mismanagement, it is not international standard, no excuse for CCTV not working, it was probably some taxi thug trying to claim the spots.

Jor12 | 23 April 2018 - 17:48:48

No. Similar issues occur in any international airport and not confined solely to Thailand. The fools should not have parked in reserved spaces. Serves them right, no sympathy.

Kurt | 23 April 2018 - 13:09:07

Isn't Phuket International Airport a continuing drama?
No security guards, parking passengers pay for parking around the clock!!
CCTV not daily 24 hrs checked? Staff sitting in CCTV control room notice when a camera is not working. Yes?
Why are amateurs allowed to manage Phuket International Airport?
Are there no skilled managers and staff? It's a disgrace.

