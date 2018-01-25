The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Police await autopsy results for Finnish air hostess

PHUKET: Sakoo Police have today confirmed that the body of a Thomas Cook airlines air hostess who was found dead at a hotel near Phuket Airport last Wednesday (Jan 17) has been retrieved by her relatives following an autopsy at Songkhlanakarind Hospital in Ko Hong, Hat Yai.

accidents, death, health, police,

Shela Riva

Thursday 25 January 2018, 04:00PM

Sirja Ida Sofia Konttila, 27, was found dead at a hotel near Phuket Airport last Wednesday (Jan 17). Photo:
Sirja Ida Sofia Konttila, 27, was found dead at a hotel near Phuket Airport last Wednesday (Jan 17). Photo:

Chief of Sakoo Police Col Teerasak Siamsak told The Phuket News today (Jan 25), “Police decided to send the body of Sirja Ida Sofia Konttila (27) for an autopsy at Songkhlanakarind Hospital in Hat Yai because it was suspicious, as there were no marks on the body, nor signs of trauma on the head.

The autopsy results are not yet out, it will take over a month,” he said.

She was found in the bedroom, not in the bathroom, and had no signs of trauma on her head. So I am not sure if it’s likely she slipped and hit her head. Again, we are waiting for results,” he reiterated.

Her relatives have already picked up the body (from Hat Yai) and may have taken it back to Finland,” he added.

Lt Jullaus Suwannin, who headed the case, also spoke to The Phuket News today (Jan 25), saying it was possible that she had an unknown medical condition.

Police sent the body for an autopsy as is standard procedure when a death is suspicious. After speaking to her relatives, they also wanted to know if it was possible that she may have had a medical condition,” said Lt Jullaus.

They wanted to know what happened,” he added.

Ms Kontilla from Solo, Finland was found unconscious on the floor in front of the bedroom last week by a hotel maid, Lt Jullaus said.

A hotel maid said that when she entered the room, she found the Finnish woman unconscious on the floor in front of the bathroom door.

“The maid ran out to get other hotel staff to help lift the woman onto the bed. That’s when they discovered that she had died,” he added. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

"Perhaps Go ECO,ATUS and CMAS can join forces"Maybe not a bad idea.But what ever final decisions they would make,they should contact the&quo...(Read More)

Officers from 121 southern police stations get new pistols

Didn't think about bullet proof vest and protective gear then to help alleviate police getting injured or killed then?? Ah well, neW pistols will ...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

Perhaps GO ECO Phuket, ATUS, and CMAS can join forces and do what Government Officials not have the interest and spirit for to do, despite the instruc...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

I hope this is a real serious try ! is it not to late? Horst...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

Excellent initiatives shown by this civic minded conservation group, that can galvanise community groups to work together for the good of the communit...(Read More)

Phuket officials set sights on revoking tourism licences for water-safety repeat offenders

The neo-colonialists wanting Police on every street corner, now they want officials on every beach and pier....(Read More)

Girl, 6, injured in Phuket three-vehicle accident

That's why it's called an "accident"...(Read More)

Upgrades for Phuket Gateway underway

A toilet building now under construction and finished April 25 sharp?? Wow, more than 3 months building a toilet unit? Make me think about that Hua ...(Read More)

Upgrades for Phuket Gateway underway

The best 'new landmarks' will be: Good pedestrian walks, protected parking spaces for private cars, now 'bullied away' by tuk tuk dr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.