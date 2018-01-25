PHUKET: Sakoo Police have today confirmed that the body of a Thomas Cook airlines air hostess who was found dead at a hotel near Phuket Airport last Wednesday (Jan 17) has been retrieved by her relatives following an autopsy at Songkhlanakarind Hospital in Ko Hong, Hat Yai.

Chief of Sakoo Police Col Teerasak Siamsak told The Phuket News today (Jan 25), “Police decided to send the body of Sirja Ida Sofia Konttila (27) for an autopsy at Songkhlanakarind Hospital in Hat Yai because it was suspicious, as there were no marks on the body, nor signs of trauma on the head.

“The autopsy results are not yet out, it will take over a month,” he said.

“She was found in the bedroom, not in the bathroom, and had no signs of trauma on her head. So I am not sure if it’s likely she slipped and hit her head. Again, we are waiting for results,” he reiterated.

“Her relatives have already picked up the body (from Hat Yai) and may have taken it back to Finland,” he added.

Lt Jullaus Suwannin, who headed the case, also spoke to The Phuket News today (Jan 25), saying it was possible that she had an unknown medical condition.

“Police sent the body for an autopsy as is standard procedure when a death is suspicious. After speaking to her relatives, they also wanted to know if it was possible that she may have had a medical condition,” said Lt Jullaus.

“They wanted to know what happened,” he added.

Ms Kontilla from Solo, Finland was found unconscious on the floor in front of the bedroom last week by a hotel maid, Lt Jullaus said.

“A hotel maid said that when she entered the room, she found the Finnish woman unconscious on the floor in front of the bathroom door.

“The maid ran out to get other hotel staff to help lift the woman onto the bed. That’s when they discovered that she had died,” he added. (See story here.)