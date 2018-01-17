PHUKET: A 27-year-old air hostess working for Thomas Cook Airlines was found dead in her hotel room near Phuket International Airport today (Jan 17).

Wednesday 17 January 2018, 05:20PM

The Finish woman was an air hostess for Thomas Cook Airlines, police said. Photo: Wikicommons / file

Lt Jula-at Suwannin of the Sakoo Police was notified by hotel staff of the woman’s death* at 11am.

“She is an air hostess for Thomas Cook Airlines,” Lt Jula-at confirmed.

The woman’s passport identified her as from the town Salo in her native Finland.

Lt Jula-at told The Phuket News that he found no evidence of a struggle or foul play at the scene.

“A hotel maid said that when she entered the room, she found the Finnish woman unconscious on the floor in front of the bathroom door,” Lt Jula-at said.

“The maid ran out to get other hotel staff to help lift the woman onto the bed. That’s when they discovered that she had died,” he added.

Hotel staff then called the police, he added.

The woman’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital.

“We are hoping doctors can help determine what caused the woman’s death,” Lt Jula-at said.

The Phuket News has notified the Honorary Consulate General of Finland in Phuket of the woman’s death.

* The Phuket News is withholding the woman’s name until it has been confirmed that her next of kin have been informed of her death.