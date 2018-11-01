THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket police arrest gun-toting shop robbers

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today (Nov 1) that two men wanted for an armed robbery of a small neighbourhood shop in Chalong on Oct 23 were apprehended by police yesterday (Oct 31).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 November 2018, 05:47PM

The two robbers re-enact their crime. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police and Lt Col Thummasan Boontrong of the Phuket Provincial Police led a team of officers to arrest the two men who robbed the shop, making off with a gold necklace worth about B18,000 and B3,000 cash. (See original story here.)

Police named the first man arrested as Phuwanart Maneechot, 27. He was arrested at an address on Soi 17, Thale Luang Rd in the Bo Yang district of Songkhla province.

Police seized from the address the helmet and knife used in the robbery.

Phuwanart has been charged with robbing in the night time using a weapon and using a vehicle for the convenience of robbing a property or avoiding arrest.

The second man has been named as Nattawuth Ditsara, 32. He was arrested in the Kuan Khanun district of Phatthalung province.

Nattawuth has also been charged with robbing in the night time using a weapon and using a vehicle for the convenience of robbing a property or avoiding arrest.

From questioning, Nattawuth admitted that he and Phuwanart are friends and they committed the robbery together because they needed money as they were both unemployed.

Nattawuth took the cash B3,000 and sold the gold necklace for about B16,000.

 

 

