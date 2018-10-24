THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police hunt Chalong gun-toting shop robbers

PHUKET: Police are searching for two men who robbed a small neighbourhood shop in Chalong at gunpoint last night, making off with a gold necklace worth about B18,000 and B3,000 cash.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 09:52AM

Police suspect the robbers are labourers living in the area. Image: CCTV

The entire robbery was caught on camera. Image: CCTV

Police were called to the shop, located in Soi Songkun, off Chao Fa East Rd in Moo 1, Chalong, at 7:15pm, reported Col Pakkayot Tanongsak of the Chalong Police.

The shop’s CCTV showed the men pulling up in front of the shop on a bronze-coloured motorcycle, licence plate number unknown, Col Pakkayot explained.

One of the men, dressed in jeans, a blue long-sleeved shirt and a hat, went inside the shop first and – with gun in hand – grabbed the shopkeeper and wrestled her away from her desk, while ripping the gold necklace off her neck, Col Pakkayot said.

The second man, in a black shirt and trousers and wearing a full-face helmet, walked in behind and took B3,000 in cash from the shopkeeper’s desk drawer, before both men exited the shop and sped off on the motorcycle.

The entire robbery was caught on CCTV, Col Pakkayot noted.

Police believe that both men live in the area as the shopkeeper confirmed that one of them had come to the shop before, Col Pakkayot said.

“It seems they might be workers in the near area, so police are checking workers’ camps and have informed other police to keep an eye out for them.

“We believe they did not go far and expect to arrest them soon,” Col Pakkayot said.

 

 

