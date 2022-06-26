Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket order affirms eased COVID measures

Phuket order affirms eased COVID measures

PHUKET: A new provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (June 25) has eased the conditions for nightlife venue operators effective immediately, and has confirmed the new eased COVID measures for international arrivals to come into effect next Friday (July 1).

COVID-19tourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 June 2022, 05:17PM

The new order was issued yesterday (June 25). Image: PR Phuket

The new order was issued yesterday (June 25). Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 1 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 2 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 3 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

Page 3 of the new order. Image: PR Phuket

« »

The new order brings the COVID measures in Phuket in line with the easing of measures announced by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on June 17.

The latest order repeals a slew of previous provincial orders and also confirms that face masks are no longer required to be worn in general public areas.

Under the new order, all previous provincial orders mandating the requirements for international travellers to enter Phuket have been repealed.

The order also specifically cancels the requirement for travellers to register through Thailand Pass system from July 1.

The order mandates that international arrivals must present evidence of vaccination for COVID-19, or present negative results from a professionally administered antigen test (ATM) performed within 72 hours of arriving.

All previous requirements for State Quarantine and Alternative Yacht Quarantine have been repealed, with arrivals by sea now required to comply only with the same entry measures as any other arrival by land or air.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Food or beverage outlets are allowed to provide services for distribution and consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages on the premises as long as it is in compliance with the relevant laws, rules or regulations for that specific venue, and “must comply with preventive measures and conditions for organizing and various systems and advice of the government”.

Likewise, all service places such as entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues or other similar places can now operate as usual under the relevant laws, rules or regulations for the specific venue, again as long as the venue operators comply with “preventive measures, conditions, arrangements, and systems and governmental recommendations”.

Activities for large groups of people can be organised “as appropriate, by strictly complying with the public health measures prescribed by the government”. Gatherings of more than 2,000 people require official permission by relevant authorities and must be conducted with appropriate measures to prevent the risk of a cluster or the spread of infections.

Of note, while the new order did not specify the exact requirements operators of the above venues are to follow, officials have been plain in requiring venue operators to comply with general COVID-prevention measures to help prevent any potential spread of infections.

Also of note, the section of the order regarding the return of “normal rules” for the above venue operators did not mandate that the new conditions will come into effect on July 1. The omission makes the new provisions in effect as per the date of the order, June 25.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket para-athlete visits Nong Boat to lift spirits
Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus
Thais ‘willing’ to wear masks in public
Xi Jinping to attend Hong Kong handover celebration
Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town
Flaming motorcycle near Patong Hill under investigation
Baba Wedding Festival set to return
Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Prayut issues ganja ban for military
Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

 

Phuket community
Yanui underwater cleanup nets 100kg of trash

great job, guys...(Read More)

Water tourism safety in Phuket comes into focus

Why did you not report the specifics on last weeks Nai Harn drowning?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green

preserving mangroves but increasing the building height by 50%. Give with one hand, take away with t...(Read More)

Patong Hill lane to close for drain works

@Fascinated. Firstly, the sign cost 6 million Baht. Secondly, Pian had nothing to do with it. Look...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Keeping it green

spot on so many opportunities missed over the last 2 years for a major reset....efficient waste mana...(Read More)

B59mn project to install more cables underground in Phuket Town

way way way over prices.. clearly someone having a good ride with this ...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

Same-sex marriage, narcotics and alcoholic drinks go against Islam and its patriarchal values....How...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

In perhaps the most conservative muslim country, Afghanistan, is the drugs industry deeply enmeshed ...(Read More)

Deep South Muslims say ‘no’ to three key social bills

'Patriarchal values' is the key term here. That men lord it over women - and western fantas...(Read More)

Opening the gate: Optimism shines as tourism barriers lifted

And the 'festival' hacking live cows to death? Is Phuket going along with that one? What abo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 