Phuket order affirms eased COVID measures

PHUKET: A new provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (June 25) has eased the conditions for nightlife venue operators effective immediately, and has confirmed the new eased COVID measures for international arrivals to come into effect next Friday (July 1).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 June 2022, 05:17PM

The new order brings the COVID measures in Phuket in line with the easing of measures announced by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on June 17.

The latest order repeals a slew of previous provincial orders and also confirms that face masks are no longer required to be worn in general public areas.

Under the new order, all previous provincial orders mandating the requirements for international travellers to enter Phuket have been repealed.

The order also specifically cancels the requirement for travellers to register through Thailand Pass system from July 1.

The order mandates that international arrivals must present evidence of vaccination for COVID-19, or present negative results from a professionally administered antigen test (ATM) performed within 72 hours of arriving.

All previous requirements for State Quarantine and Alternative Yacht Quarantine have been repealed, with arrivals by sea now required to comply only with the same entry measures as any other arrival by land or air.

Food or beverage outlets are allowed to provide services for distribution and consumption of liquor or alcoholic beverages on the premises as long as it is in compliance with the relevant laws, rules or regulations for that specific venue, and “must comply with preventive measures and conditions for organizing and various systems and advice of the government”.

Likewise, all service places such as entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues or other similar places can now operate as usual under the relevant laws, rules or regulations for the specific venue, again as long as the venue operators comply with “preventive measures, conditions, arrangements, and systems and governmental recommendations”.

Activities for large groups of people can be organised “as appropriate, by strictly complying with the public health measures prescribed by the government”. Gatherings of more than 2,000 people require official permission by relevant authorities and must be conducted with appropriate measures to prevent the risk of a cluster or the spread of infections.

Of note, while the new order did not specify the exact requirements operators of the above venues are to follow, officials have been plain in requiring venue operators to comply with general COVID-prevention measures to help prevent any potential spread of infections.

Also of note, the section of the order regarding the return of “normal rules” for the above venue operators did not mandate that the new conditions will come into effect on July 1. The omission makes the new provisions in effect as per the date of the order, June 25.