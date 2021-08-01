The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

PHUKET: The move by the Phuket Governor to restrict all entry to Phuket to essential arrivals only from starting this Tuesday (Aug 3) is one of the best decisions the provincial government has made so far during the ever-ongoing ‘Third Wave’ outbreak of COVID-19 infections. The only problem is that it could have been done sooner.

opinionCOVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 August 2021, 09:00AM

At this stage preventing more infections arriving from the mainland is a good idea. Photo: PR Phuket

At this stage preventing more infections arriving from the mainland is a good idea. Photo: PR Phuket

The idea of shutting down the island if infections started to soar on the mainland was floated as far back as last year when local business leaders were drafting plans to reopen the island to tourists. However, the idea back then was too soon for Phuket, too soon to be accepted by Bangkok, and too soon for the rest of the world, and locally even received a lot of harsh criticism. Today, the idea is much welcomed.

The imminent threat of infections skyrocketing across Phuket comes from the mainland, not from Sandbox arrivals, as Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew rightly pointed out on Friday – but that was obvious two weeks ago. In the coming two weeks we will see just how well Phuket health officials can actually contain the spread of infections already on the island.

In real terms Phuket can ill afford to lose what gains have been made by the Sandbox scheme, much more than just a loss of face of another failed scheme. Accommodation bookings by travellers looking to arrive under the Sandbox requirements are already slowing down, and the number of arrivals for July hit 26% short of the lofty goal of 18,000 touted for July.

Thanyapura

Meanwhile, national tourism figures have openly admitted that Thai domestic tourists were expected to play a major part in restarting Phuket’s tourism industry, with 548,000 “person-visits” expected during the third quarter, generating an approximately B5.51bn in revenue for the economy – but those people aren’t coming yet, not because of the number of infections in Phuket but because of infections in their own provinces and the nationwide restrictions on inter-provincial travel.

Of note, Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who also serves as the Minister of Commerce, was told at a meeting during his visit to Phuket in March that the average income in Phuket had plunged to B1,900 a month. Mr Jurin has not returned to Phuket since, and the only boost to the island’s economy in the months since then has been the launch of the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

At this stage Phuket has very little to lose by isolating itself from all but essential arrivals from the mainland, and the Delta variant spreading rife in more than a dozen provinces has proved difficult to contain, just like elsewhere in the world. The ‘Third Wave’ has finally reached Phuket. How well we deal with it is up to us.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 01 August 2021 - 13:04:09 

Well the Covid Delta variant has been imported already in Thailand, so about that no more need to worry by Phuket Officials ( 'not our fault')'. Long live the 'Sandbox'.  But to get more Delta contagious persons over land on Phuket is a 'bridge to far'. But hey, look at long list of bridge crossing exemptions, that are the travel high risk Delta virus spreaders.

Grasshopper | 01 August 2021 - 09:51:33 

It is not only national infection rates that are going to impact domestic tourist numbers for Phuket, but more importantly the poor roll out nationally of vaccine doses.   For the foreseeable future, vaccination proof is going to be required not only for Phuket, but for most forms of travel within Thailand.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid
Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday
Phuket local infections remain high
Army files complaint against coup poster
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic
Large worker camps in Thalang targetted in COVID crackdown
Prayut vows not to resign
Phuket local infections over seven days tops 200
B2bn heroin haul in Northeast
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More closures, Phuket Sandbox on 2 week watch |:| July 30
Police probe staged protest photos of bodies left on Phuket Town streets
Heavy downpours across Phuket set to continue

 

Phuket community
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Why is it that even when they're making something specifically and exclusively in English the Th...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Dave C @ not closing the bridge earlier and allowing a football tournament to take place involving t...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Kurt and Christy must be to two unluckiest farang in Phuket - even the one Aussie I know who struggl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

Well the Covid Delta variant has been imported already in Thailand, so about that no more need to wo...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Tried registering new nation wide vaccination site. My email address taken , but with a error report...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

As one of the 'insane', what does President Biden have to do with Thai reluctance or inabili...(Read More)

New expat jab registration website opens Sunday

Great news as today I turn 60 but, whoops-"email already taken," as are the other 2 I trie...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge

It is not only national infection rates that are going to impact domestic tourist numbers for Phuket...(Read More)

Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor

Bye bye sandbox... Foreigners are waiting for freebox in case of government not understand. Actually...(Read More)

Prayut vows not to resign

After 7 years of 'barrack-ruling' Gen Prayut still not understand that in a normal democrati...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 