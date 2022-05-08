tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

Phuket Opinion: Phuket sharks are just not into us

PHUKET: Following events this past week islanders might have to finally concede the term ‘Phuket luck’. Just as a major barrier to tourism was lifted last Sunday, allowing tourists to come without being tested for COVID-19 before departure or after landing on the island, a young boy suffered serious bites from a big fish at a popular tourist beach.

opiniontourismSafetymarineanimalsenvironment
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 May 2022, 10:00AM

Blacktip reef sharks have been heralded as a sign of eco-recovery at world famous Maya Bay, but no one batted an eyelid about sharks at the reefs in the bay during the heady days of overtourism. Photo: Maya Bay Research and Recovering team under DNP & Kasetsart University

Blacktip reef sharks have been heralded as a sign of eco-recovery at world famous Maya Bay, but no one batted an eyelid about sharks at the reefs in the bay during the heady days of overtourism. Photo: Maya Bay Research and Recovering team under DNP & Kasetsart University

The boy, 8-year-old local resident, Naphat Chaiyarak Khrystenko, needed some 33 stitches to close his wounds. We wish young Naphat a speedy recovery, but the poor boy was just unlucky. People swimming at Phuket beaches being bitten by any animal is, in the truest sense of the word, rare.

You have to go back five years for the last report of anyone bitten at a Phuket beach. That incident, just as with the bites young Naphat suffered, was hotly debated whether the culprit was a shark or barracuda.

Before that you have to go back to 2015 when an Australian tourist was bitten at Karon Beach. In that incident the bite clearly was not a shark. Local experts didn’t know what it was, perhaps a pufferfish or trigger fish. But to quell fears officials launched a large-scale search was anyway, that found nothing

Both of those incidents occurred when millions of tourists were visiting Phuket each year.

As with the few past incidents, this week it was the word “shark” that was spreading fear, as if people had no idea there were sharks in the waters around Phuket. There are, there always has been, they’re just not the types of sharks that make headlines elsewhere in the world.

Sinea Phuket

As one Phuket News reader pointed out, sharks only thrive when the fish they feed on are thriving and that’s a good sign – as pointed out in the return of blacktip reef sharks to Maya Bay. Everyone heralded the return of the sharks to Maya Bay after it had been closed for two years, showing clearly that the bay’s marine ecosystem was on its way to recovery from the stupendous overtourism allowed to take place there.

Yet no-one batted an eyelid at the fact that blacktip reef sharks inhabited the bay until the huge number of tourists visiting there started destroying the marine environment. Yes, the sharks were there while tourists were playing in the water while everyone was promoting how beautiful the bay is and that people should visit it. And yet there was not one report of any tourist being bitten. The sharks we have around here are just not into us.

Kamala OrBorTor Chief Jutha Dumluck was right, Phuket should take this opportunity to highlight how much Phuket’s marine environment has recovered over the past few years without heavy tourism – and take the opportunity to quell fears over the word “shark”. Reasonable, rational fear is needed for self-preservation; unfounded fear based on sensational movies and hype only leads to unnecessary anxiety and suffering.

People should be educated of the reality that sharks do swim in the sea and that most sharks simply are not interested in people. The chance of a beachgoer in Phuket being bitten by anything while in the water is minuscule compared with the risk of physical harm taken by an inexperienced rider renting a motorbike while on holiday in Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

First lot of local COVID vaccine produced
Phang Nga COVID restrictions clarified by provincial order
Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths
Alleged illegal land excavation in Kamala under investigation
Bridgestone, local school praised for road safety effort in Phuket
Roi Rim Lay fair underway in Patong
Phuket Bike Week program, bike convoy routes unveiled
Wichit woman busted with 14g of ice
Phuket Aunjai Clinic to close from May 16
Maya Bay to close again for 2 months
Dogs rescued from sewage treatment pond
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance
Big Joke in Phuket to highlight regional gun arrests
Phuket marks 41 new COVID cases, no deaths
Domestic tour subsidy schemes extended to revitalise tourism

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

Purely self-interest. I understand it but it is still gutless. The world should stand united against...(Read More)

Wichit woman busted with 14g of ice

Sadly, this will hardly make a dent in the drug that is ravaging the youth here in Phuket. It is eve...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

"His seven-year experience as PM guaranteed his insight into international affairs"? To me...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

.."The person whom you should listen to is your prime minister", he said. He is passionate...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week program, bike convoy routes unveiled

So- 200 bikes and 500 people then. TAT calculator really needs new batteries....(Read More)

Roi Rim Lay fair underway in Patong

Unbelieveble, a V/G surrounded by self declared 'hot shots' opens a simple patong food marke...(Read More)

Use sharks as a tourist attraction, says Kamala Chief

This has already been done. For decades, there was a resident population of Leopard Sharks at a dive...(Read More)

Phuket's Nui Beach club still open, despite heat from Navy

Heat from the Navy? Heat from the Thai rubber law? Hello, we talk about a year 2015 order!!!! And al...(Read More)

It’s a ball in Patong with sports tourism triple-header

Yes Foot, a very logic wondering. Guess the answer is that it is all just ment for local present peo...(Read More)

Phuket's Nui Beach club still open, despite heat from Navy

...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX

 