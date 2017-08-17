The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Governor says Japanese tourist bitten by barracuda not a shark

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong has today said that a barracuda fish was responsible for biting a Japanese tourist while he was surfing at Kamala Beach yesterday and not a shark as stated by an expert from the Marine Endangered Species Unit at the Phuket Marine Biology Centre (PMBC).

accidents, health, marine, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 17 August 2017, 05:48PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodtong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Gov Norraphat said today (Aug 17) that he had received information from Mr Thatsaphol Krajangdara from the Andaman Sea Fisheries Research and Development Centre (Phuket) that confirmed that it was a barracuda that had bitten 37-year-old Mr Keita Koshigoe.

“Mr Thatsaphol said that the Japanese man’s wounds are similar to those that would be caused by a barracuda. This kind of fish has a long body shape, their teeth are very sharp and they like to eat small fish on the water surface.

“He believed that the barracuda saw bubbles on the water surface where the man was surfing and thought they were caused by a small fish and attacked,” Gov Norraphat said.

“A village headman in Kamala confirmed that in the past ten years local residents, fishermen, boat operators and tourists had never seen sharks in this area. Most of the time fishermen catch barracuda as they are used to make fish balls, and they are often found around Phuket.

“So it is believable that the tourist was bitten by a barracuda not a shark,” Gov Norraphat noted.

“People can still go in the sea and do normal activities on Kamala Beach. Today we found that people are not panicked by yesterday’s incident. They are doing normal activities and swimming in the sea.

“Tour and dive operators have been informed to tell tourists not to swim far from the shore. Lifeguards are now paying extra attention for swimmers, and coastal patrol officers are checking along the beach,” Gov Norraphat added.

Dr Kongkiet Kittiwattanawong, Chief of the Marine Endangered Species Unit at the PMBC, said yesterday (Aug 16), “After checking the wounds we believe that it was a Blacktip Reef Shark.

“These sharks can be found near the coral reefs close to the shore in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. These sharks are about one to two metres long at a mature age. They are not fierce. They like to eat small fish. The shark (probably) thought that the Japanese man was a bait, so it attacked,” Dr Kongkiet said. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

City to reward people who dob in street offenders

We need this in Phuket, then the inept department can do even less as the public will be doing their job for them!...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

malczx7r,if you are so good with predictions,you should compete at the premier league predictions on this site.You even could win some prizes!...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Don't pay the fine GOOD take the Vehicle off them and crush it if they still wont PAY. JUST WHO IN CHARGE HERE Wouldn't have a problem taking...(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

@samhayman,here is an easy solution for "farung"?? to avoid getting charged 500B by"dirty,corrupt police",as you call them.Always ...(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck slams power pole, causes huge traffic tailback

"he lost control on a bend" hmm let's see, rain, bend and reduced traction, not something that clicks in their minds....(Read More)

Phuket’s ‘intelligent’ traffic cameras too efficient for printing tickets

Ah, the usual inept certain department that can't do it's job!...(Read More)

Governor bans unsafe tour buses from Phuket, orders speed cameras for Patong Hill safety

Apart from the "the road is more slippery when raining" comment, all roads are slippery when wet! Some great ideas, just needs enforcing, l...(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck slams power pole, causes huge traffic tailback

Kurt,a 12 year old girl would have understood my comment,whereas you did not.So explaining it to you would be a waste of time....(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck slams power pole, causes huge traffic tailback

Kurt...as usual because your English skills are non-existent, you have no idea what you are talking about. The quote is correct. The subject of the re...(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck slams power pole, causes huge traffic tailback

Hm, Eagle likes to derail/twist comments of other readers. Looks like he subtle likes to create a certain atmosphere here. BenPendejo wrote: "...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.