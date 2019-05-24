THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Diving in

PHUKET: It has been a long time coming, but we’re finally heading in the right direction. Maya Bay has been closed since last year to allow the marine ecosystem there to recover from heavy damage caused by tourists ploughing through the bay year after year.

opinionmarinenatural-resourcesenvironmenttourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 May 2019, 11:30AM

Foreigners give the thumbs-up during a DMCR marine conservation exercise. Photo: DMCR

Foreigners give the thumbs-up during a DMCR marine conservation exercise. Photo: DMCR

The main marine parks in the area, such as those at the Similan and Surin islands, are now closed for their annual recovery during the tourism low season, coinciding with the arrival of the southwest monsoon, which makes sea conditions dangerous anyway, and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) is calling for “Marine Rangers” to volunteer to keep watch over other coral reefs popular for tourist visits.

The corals within easy reach of Phuket have taken a battering over the years. The DMCR itself only two years ago estimated that overtourism had killed some 75% of the corals that once surrounded Koh Hei, literally called “Coral Island” in Thai, just offshore southeast of Phuket. That incredible amount of damage was done in just 10 years, DMCR officials said. (See story here.)

But now it appears that the tide is turning. The understanding that tourists will no longer come if there is nothing to see is finally sinking in.

Another huge turning point not to be underappreciated is the move by officials to include foreign expertise in helping to save corals in the region. Many Phuket dive operators for decades have helped lead the fight to preserve the stunning beauty that lies beneath our waters.

Of course there have been some Thai groups that have also led the charge – and here Go-Eco Phuket (click here) deserve special mention for their outstanding efforts – but in the early days, the number of foreigners in Phuket’s dive industry publicly reporting those fouling the seas and destroying our corals easily outnumbered the dwindling number of Thais who even wanted to work in the dive industry.

That, too, has changed.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

To all those in Phuket's marine tourism industry, and particularly Phuket's dive operators, who have played a part in promoting this positive attitude towrds preserving our marine environment, take a bow. Your perserverence is paying off.

We look forward to the DMCR receiving bountiful support for the “Marine Rangers” project. That said, we also offer a word of caution for an agency that has at times been overzealous in its efforts to protect the corals.

To this we call for full transparency in all complaints levied against individuals and companies that will soon stand accused of breaking coral-protection laws, and for the right of those accused to defend themselves to be upheld.

But all this needs to be public and in the open. We can no longer have such matters privately resolved behind the tinted windows of some local government office. Those days must also sink beneath the waves.

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Opinion: Protecting the prize jewels
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction
Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage?
Phuket Opinion: Getting fat feeding the fishes
Phuket tourists split over virgin beaches: Poll
Phuket Opinion: Upping the environmental game
Hold tourists and guides responsible for coral damage, says Phuket poll
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope
Phuket Poll: Build the Kra Canal
Phuket Poll: Should Thailand build the Kra Canal?

 

Phuket community
Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

.." He used canvas to cover the rice completely, so I didn't charge him".... Seems th...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish girl’s death inconclusive

I hope that woman doesn't start digging out more old articles with that kind of boring subject....(Read More)

Marine Rangers: DMCR calls for volunteers to help protect marine treasures

'Before i volunteer tell me first..."You can't volunteer anyway as you would have to ge...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

"Really people. Why always trashing the authorities? They don't control the weather! Touris...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

This comment Really people. Why always trashing the authorities? They don't control the weather!...(Read More)

Motorcyclists seriously injured in U-turn collision

Urgent More traffic lights needed in order to make a save U-turns on Thepkrasattri Rd worry every ti...(Read More)

Marine Rangers: DMCR calls for volunteers to help protect marine treasures

I cannot imagine how a farang volunteer, even if you call him a ranger, will be able to do *anything...(Read More)

Motorcyclists seriously injured in U-turn collision

Maybe the hair was on the outside of the helmet?...(Read More)

Motorcyclists seriously injured in U-turn collision

There is not such thing as a 'deadly U-turn'. If straight going cars anticipate on U-turn t...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

Of course Operators embrace the tourist tax. In practise, 50% for government, 50% for Operators. The...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 