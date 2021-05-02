The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

PHUKET: The Phuket News champions the call by Bhummikitti Raktaengam and other leading Phuket business figures in calling out the government to finally allow private entities to buy their own vaccines to deploy to the public.

opinionCOVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 May 2021, 09:00AM

A promotional poster explains the current stage that the national vaccination campaign. Image: NBT World

A promotional poster explains the current stage that the national vaccination campaign. Image: NBT World

Mr Bhummikitti, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, has gone on a PR offensive in the Thai media, conducting interviews to explain to Thai people just how wrong things have gone for Phuket, and how a lot of it could have been avoided.

The media campaign followed the announcement on Thursday to make a ‘last stand’ call for the national government to make good on its promise to provide the vaccine doses necessary to uphold its promise for Phuket to reopen to international tourists on July 1.

Phuket’s core business leaders have every right to be furious. They asked to be allowed to independently source vaccines in January. The request was blanked.

Since then the central government has waited and stalled – for whatever reasons, though the rumour mill is rife with speculation of intentional delays to support the arrival of a locally made vaccine – and now Phuket is just eight and a half away weeks from the promised deadline with vaccinations now deployed to just 20% of the minimum requirement of the population of the island needed to reach herd immunity against the virus.

As Phuket’s business leaders have pointed out, the July 1 reopening was not just a promise to Phuket. This was a promise the current Thai government made to the world. At the outset, it could have easily been achieved, but inaction pinned on hopes that the plan in place would work has undermined that hope.

For now, the central government, which is clearly pulling the strings in all matters relating to COVID regardless of what explanations they spatter the press with, is keeping the spotlight firmly on infection numbers and trying to convince people that the vaccination rollout is steaming ahead wonderfully.

What they are not talking about is the economic impact, and they are most definitely not talking in simple, clear terms about the on-the-ground financial impact on people’s daily lives.

The economic policy think tank at the Kasikorn Research Centre estimates that, as of Apr 20, of the B1 trillion emergency decree loan taken to counter the COVID crisis – a word intentionally avoided by the government – there is roughly B240 billion left.

Of note, the experts at the Kasikorn Research Centre also mark, in bold, “An important factor that may turn the situation around is the accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. If delayed, it is likely that the pandemic will persist, and there might be another wave of COVID-19.” That was their opinion just under two weeks ago. They’re not talking about the current “third wave”, they are talking about another wave after that.

What may be construed as “good news” for Phuket is the impact the current restrictions – which to officials apparently still do not constitute a lockdown – is having on other provinces, especially in the northeast, the heartland of political action in Thailand.

The people of Isarn have our sympathies, as non-government reports in Nakhon Ratchasima are recounting stories of basic fish that used to cost B70-80 a kilo now costing upwards of B700 a kilo. Many people in the province rely on making regular trips to the capital and surrounding areas and selling their goods and produce at local markets. The travel restrictions have put paid to that.

The people of the Northeast are not known for being as placid in accepting government policies compared with the acceptance shown by citizens in the South, and Bangkok tends to pay attention to their needs and demands.

On that note, many people may have forgotten that Phuket’s two Members of Parliament elected to office in 2019 are both from the military-aligned Palang Pracharath Party that forms the core of the current central government. It beggars belief that the two local members of the current ruling party are nowhere to be seen when it comes to what the government is doing for its people in Phuket.

We look forward to the central government’s next move, whatever the decision is, even if it is to hold fast to the ongoing plan just to save face, as surely it must be difficult to make the situation any worse.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 May 2021 - 12:21:37 

Right now, don't even think about herd immunity. That is just dreaming/wishful thinking. Nothing substantial medical prove at this moment to support that  expectation. Not in Thailand till about end 2022, seen the way they vaccinate now with  mainly Sinovac.

Fascinated | 02 May 2021 - 11:11:12 

By all means allow private access to vaccines but lets keep a watch on what private hospital groups try to charge for a USD 5 (B150) Az jab. We know some will try and take advantage of this situation. It makes sense for medical insurance groups to offer it for free- Aetna already does this with flu jabs.

AuPaddy | 02 May 2021 - 09:34:07 

The whole vaccination program for Phuket is no more than a media appeasement- not thought through or planned properly by anyone.
The Chinese Vaccine being used is less than 50% effective - acknowledged by the Chinese Government.
When open Phuket is staffed by people from Issan & Myanmar - will they all be vaccinated prior to their return.
Over 60's are dispensible in the eyes of the Gov...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

UN fails to agree on Myanmar statement, diplomats blame China, Russia
What iconic Phuket locations do you want to see on the MONOPOLY: Phuket edition board?
Vaccine app seizes up on its first day
Finance Ministry reduces 2021 economic growth forecast to 2.3%
Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts
Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree
All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again
Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order
COVID alert for Phuket airline passengers
Anutin restricts COVID vaccine options, 3.5m more Sinovac shots on way
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 14-day quarantine returns as private sector wants to buy vaccines || April 30
Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket
Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning
Two men injured as pickup slams into stopped garbage truck
Women arrested in 100k meth pill drug raid

 

Phuket community
Anutin restricts COVID vaccine options, 3.5m more Sinovac shots on way

As long a construction-work educated insular /blocking matters thinking/dictating otherworldly per...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

Right now, don't even think about herd immunity. That is just dreaming/wishful thinking. Nothing...(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

The panicking 'wip-wap' behavior, overnight a total 15D/14N quarantine order again for touri...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

Many Phuket hotels are empty, are not available to be a quarantine hotel? Why not? What block the ho...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

How much is diff between Government and arr. foreigners Q-hotel rates?Thai can't resist a discri...(Read More)

Vaccine app seizes up on its first day

Same people responsible for the online immigration reporting, 555?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

By all means allow private access to vaccines but lets keep a watch on what private hospital groups ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A shot in the dark

The whole vaccination program for Phuket is no more than a media appeasement- not thought through or...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

Jeez- it cn't be that hard to find empty hotel rooms in Phuket at the moment. Sunwing in Kamala ...(Read More)

Phuket running short of COVID quarantine hotel rooms for high risk contacts

At home quarantine? Recipe for a Thai variant: 2 parts capitalist greed, 1 part ignorance. Bake at n...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design

 