PHUKET: The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) candidates who defeated their Democrat rivals for both Member of Parliament seats for Phuket in the national election last Sunday (Mar 24) have marked their victories with public visits to thank their supporters.

politics

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 28 March 2019, 04:31PM

Sutha ‘Goh Tui’ Pratheep Na Thalang who won the seat for Phuket Constituency 1 with an unofficial count of 32,338 votes.

Sutha Pratheep Na Thalang, who won the seat for Phuket Constituency 1 with an unofficial count of 32,338 votes, has been visiting supporters and is expected to mark his victory with a tour of Phuket Town and other areas in the electorate tomorrow (Mar 28).

Phuket Constituency 1 comprises Muang District, including Rassada, but excluding Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon.

Mr Sutha, known by his nickname ‘Goh Tui’, defeated long-standing Phuket Democrat Raywat Areerob, who placed second with 25,194 votes, ahead of Wisit Anansiriphan of the Future Forward Party, who placed third in the race for the seat with 22,599 votes

Following the Phuket Election Commission (PEC) confirming his victory on Tuesday (see story here), Mr Sutha told The Phuket News, “I feel calm about winning, I am not overwhelmed with rejoicing. I actually feel pretty normal. I just want to get started on fixing problems for Phuket people. That’s all,” he said.

“My campaign is to focus on development in Phuket. There are many issues related to this, such as traffic jams, making the process of registering land ownership easier, our water supply, making our beaches safer, insisting on zero corruption and allowing our natural environment to recover.

“I think tackling these issues will be effective only if everyone works together to achieve our common goals, not just relying on me to achieve results,” he said.

“There will be other issues to contend with relating to party policy, but for those I will need to talk with party officials again later,” he added.

One issue that Mr Sutha has already been called on to support is that of beach vendors wanting to expand their areas on the sand, especially the areas used by sunbed and umbrella rental operators. (See story here.)

“People have raised the beach vendor issue on social media. They want me to approach this issue – but different people want different goals with this, and this (the 10% zones set out under the beach management rules) was introduced under a previous governor.

“I will raise this issue to be considered again, but please keep in mind that it is not I who have raised this issue – other people want this,” he said.

Mr Sutha’s victory stunned many election observers, especially considering that Phuket has for decades remained a stronghold for the Democrat Party. Until now, it has been nigh inconceivable that any other party would claim a political victory on the island.

More stunning is the fact that Mr Sutha is nearly dismissive of his online presence. His victory statement posted on Facebook as of today (Mar 28) so far has received just 205 Likes and only 20 Shares – despite Mr Sutha winning the seat with 32,338 votes.

His official Facebook page has just 563 Likes. (See here.)

“I don’t engage with social media much. Also, I never thought of promoting myself as a politician until I joined a political party.

“So the new generation does not know me much on social media, but I am well known to people in real life, which has brought me closer to people in their daily lives.

“I am always volunteering to help local people. That’s how lots of local people know me. Just because I don’t keep posting photos on social media and telling people online everything that I am doing does not mean I am doing nothing,” Mr Sutha said.

“That’s why people voted for me, and anyone who supported our Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha, when they voted for me, it was a vote for him too,” he added.

Nattee Thinsakhu, the Palang Pracharath Party candidate who won Constituency 2, has also been out thanking his supporters. Phuket Constituency 2 comprises the remaining areas of Thalang and Kathu Districts, but also includes and Koh Kaew, Rawai and Karon.

Mr Nattee secured 27,267 votes to defeat his Democrat rival Chaiyot Panyawai, who received 23,958 votes.

Mr Nattee was more joyful of his victory than Mr Sutha.

“I am happy to have won a seat in Phuket,” he told The Phuket News.

Mr Natee campaigned on the issues of traffic jams, better medical welfare and preserving Phuket’s mangrove forests. “I would prefer to not explain in detail right now. We will hold a press conference later,” he said.

Regarding the issue of beach vendors expanding their areas on the sands, Mr Nattee added, “I am aware of this issue but I am not going to get involved in this.”

Of note, Mr Nattee’s constituency literally includes every one of Phuket’s tourist-popular west-coast beaches. However, while Mr Natee declined to comment further on the issue, it is historically usual for the “lead candidate” in Phuket to take up the more important issues on the island.

Meanwhile, defeated Democrat Mr Raywat has publicly accepted the election result.

“Thank you for all the votes in support of me in this election. I accept the election result. Also I will still stand alongside my Phuket brothers and sister forever. With respect,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday (Mar 26).

Asked how the Democrats could lose such long-standing seats in Phuket, Mr Rewat told The Phuket News, “Thai people were divided in either supporting Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha or Thaksin Shinawatra. The people chose Gen Prayut as they believe he can maintain stability in the country. I accept the vote result.”

Mr Raywat also pointed out greater failings by leading Democrats at the national level.

“Also, the former head of the Democrat Party was unclear when speaking in some of his public appearances. I believe that many people were waiting to hear clearly what the Democrat Party’s intentions were, but it was not clear,” he said.

Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva announced his resignation almost five hours after the polls closed on Sunday night in a show of responsibility after the party won fewer than 100 seats.

Worse, the party failed to retain a single seat in Bangkok, resulting in arguably its worst defeat ever in the capital. In the previous election, the Democrats swept the capital, winning 23 out of the 33 seats up for grabs, reported the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

“He (Mr Abhisit) thought that people in the South and in Bangkok would choose Democrats. But the result was different than the expectation,” Mr Raywat rued.

Asked what he plans to do next, Mr Raywat said, “I still have to take care of my businesses. I will continue to develop my property business and hotel.”

Mr Raywat is the owner of the Andaman Thai Boutique Resort, located in Soi Aree near Rawai Beach.

Regarding his political career, Mr Raywat added, “Now people will see what the winner will do, who they have chosen. I will wait and see what they achieve.

I have some issues for the winner to focus on, issues that affect people living in Phuket – traffic, schools and hospitals and sustainable tourism.

“More and more people are living in Phuket, the number of Phuket residents (natives) and Thai people who come from other areas of the country is increasing. They need more places to be taken to, to make sure their welfare is cared for,” he said.

Asked whether he would contest the next election, Mr Raywat said, “I have to wait to see the situation first. But I do want to say thank you to everyone who came out to vote – even if they voted for me or not, I am so grateful.”