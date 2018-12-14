THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Opinion: A gun for all seasons

PHUKET: The arrest of a lone rubber plantation caretaker this week delivered a surprise for police. Not in that he was in possession of an illegal firearm. That they already knew from a tip-off. It was that he had hidden behind his hut in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, a home-made musket. Yes, a musket – just like one from the late Middle Ages, but this one home-made using more modern equipment.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 December 2018, 09:00AM

A ’Thai Pradit’ home-made handgun seized during a stop-and-search that netted two drug suspects at the Phuket Check Point in September this year. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Farm and country folk the world over all have firearms for many good reasons, and that rightly did not seem to be the issue in the arrest this week. The caretaker, Mr Kumthong, acted affably toward police and held nothing back in telling them exactly what he had and handed the firearm over immediately. In kind, the police still arrested and fined him – but more importantly seized the weapon. (See story here.)

The ongoing drug busts – petty and large - throughout the year, landed a firearm of one type or another on the vast majority of occasions. Most of these were among youths, and many were the “Thai Pradit” variety: a home-made handgun designed to fire a shotgun cartridge. Simple, but just as deadly as the factory version.

The sheer number of these so-called “home-made” guns turning up on Phuket is worrying. At this stage it is difficult to assess just how far a person would be from the nearest firearm at any point on the island.

Of more concern is how freely these firearms are ending up in the hands of youths and drug dealers. This appears to be more for show than actual use, but youths and drug dealers are not renowned for their patient temperament.

On the gun issue, the nation seems to be literally dodging a bullet. These illegally made firearms are becoming increasingly more professional in their creation, and so much more easily ordered online through social platforms such as Facebook.

Thank heavens the nation has yet to catch the seemingly Western-disease of sporadic indiscriminate killings, the likes of mass public shootings. Although Thailand has murders aplenty, a huge percentage are always attributable to direct personal conflict: a failed romantic relationship, a dispute over money, or otherwise.

Praise to the police for chasing down the tip-off that landed the musket this week. That’s one more gun that can’t be used to cause irreparable harm. Phuket in recent years has remained a safe haven from violent gun crime. Let’s keep it that way.

 

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

Just because something is "legal" doesn't make it right. There's no way on earth a...(Read More)

Phuket’s coastal eyesore construction is legal, confirms mayor

Well, it took some time to modificate the documents to make legal what was illegal + a lot of brown ...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

@Discover-Thainess: I guess because the Patong police is involved in all this illegal buisiness, oth...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Police are not involved, because it is not their job. They have no mandate in counterfeit matters. ...(Read More)

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

"weather warning for all of Southern Thailand" Way to cover your backside TMD. Phang Nga B...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

Be no shop left in patong lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

Highway Police? I fall of my chair! Since when has Phuket highway police? Anyone? And the general fo...(Read More)

Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

OK, I'll ask the question... how does a parade show readiness? And if it does, just what are the...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

So foreign guides would "exploit" tourists and Thai's wouldn't? It's time t...(Read More)

‘Distressed’ elephant photo spurs zoo probe

..."But they ( zoo keepers) insisted the animals were not suffering any health problem".. ...(Read More)

 

