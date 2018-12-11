THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Report of illegal firearm ends with Phuket ‘musket’ arrest

PHUKET: Officers acting on a tip-off that a man on a rubber plantation in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, had an illegal firearm were in for a surprise yesterday (Dec 10) when they arrived to find the suspect in possession of a homemade musket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 11 December 2018, 07:01PM

Police seized the homemade firearm, which works on the same principle as the age-old musket. Photo: Thalang Police

Kumthorn Kongpun, 32, who had been hired as the property caretaker, openly admitted to having the homemade gun. Photo: Thalang Police

Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan and fellow officers moved on the location given in the tip-off, a hut in the middle of a rubber plantation in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn, at 3pm and placed under arrest 32-year-old Kumthorn Kongpun, who had been hired as the property caretaker.

Asked if he had any firearms in his possession, the amiable Mr Kumthorn openly admitted that he had, and explained that he kept it hidden under a nearby tree behind the hut.

He even showed the officers where the gun was kept, producing the homemade firearm with its 46-inch barrel.

Officers also found – and seized – a plastic bag containing steel “musket balls” and another plastic bag containing 16 grams of saltpeter. Both were found in a blue bag in the hut.

The officers took Mr Kumthorn to Thalang Police Station, where he was charged possession of an illegal firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Mr Kumthorn told police that he bought the gun from a “Mr Bob” for B1,500 one month ago. However, he was unable to give police Mr Bob’s full name.

He also explained that he bought the steel balls and the saltpeter at a market in Phuket Town.

Police reported that they are now working on tracking down Mr Bob for selling illegal firearms.

 

 

