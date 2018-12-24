PHUKET: As holidaymakers and expats across the island celebrate Christmas today, government offices and many businesses on Phuket will remain open.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 December 2018, 08:00AM

While Christmas Day is enjoyed by Thais across the nation, today is not a public holiday in Thailand. As such, all government offices, including Phuket Immigration, remain open, as will banks and other important institutions.

The Class Act Media offices also remain open today.

However, the country is gearing up for a four-day long weekend – from this Saturday (Dec 29) through next Tuesday (Jan 1) – with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both public holidays in the country.

During the New Year holidays all government offices will be closed

Officers at Phuket Immigration have already reminded foreigners who need any immigration services over the New Year holiday period to make arrangements to visit the office before the New Year four-day weekend. (See story here.)

District Offices, Post Offices, the Employment Office and the Phuket Land Transport Office will all be closed during the period.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but satellite branches in shopping centres will remain open.

The Class Act Media offices will be closed over the New Year holidays.

From all of us here at Class Act Media, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!