THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket open for Christmas, but gearing up for four-day New Year weekend

PHUKET: As holidaymakers and expats across the island celebrate Christmas today, government offices and many businesses on Phuket will remain open.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 December 2018, 08:00AM

While Christmas Day is enjoyed by Thais across the nation, today is not a public holiday in Thailand. As such, all government offices, including Phuket Immigration, remain open, as will banks and other important institutions.

The Class Act Media offices also remain open today.

However, the country is gearing up for a four-day long weekend – from this Saturday (Dec 29) through next Tuesday (Jan 1) – with New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day both public holidays in the country.

During the New Year holidays all government offices will be closed

Officers at Phuket Immigration have already reminded foreigners who need any immigration services over the New Year holiday period to make arrangements to visit the office before the New Year four-day weekend. (See story here.)

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

District Offices, Post Offices, the Employment Office and the Phuket Land Transport Office will all be closed during the period.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but satellite branches in shopping centres will remain open.

The Class Act Media offices will be closed over the New Year holidays.

From all of us here at Class Act Media, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Worst high-season in decade? Elephants join search! BKK air pollution? || Dec. 25
‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens: The abridged version
Phuket Excise Chief denies alcohol sales tax jump, warns of possible ‘fake officials’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops step up against rape? Busting-up drug runts! Million dollar eels? || Dec. 24
Red Cross Fair top-prize house on show
32 Phuket candidates register for Senate selection
Thai Govt calls for reports of persons believed missing in Indonesian tsunami
Grandmother, 87, dies in house fire
Narcotics officers bust drug ring targeting migrant fishing crews
Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?
Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’
Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fighting fish? Croc’s future up in the air! Drunk driver misses cop! || Dec. 21
Drug runner caught smuggling 195k meth pills into Phuket
Phuket beach croc’s future still up in the air

 

Phuket community
Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Arrive at the international airport and your first experience in Phuket is a grumpy immigration offi...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

Good swim against the tide of contrary comments and stats enunciated in the article Pauly, but goo...(Read More)

Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW

...Police don't have to mention anything. From the scant info of the accident, how is it possibl...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

...perhaps you missed it, but Thai authorities become increasingly aware that viral negative publici...(Read More)

Passenger handed B5k reward for reporting ‘multitasking’ bus driver

Well it's because we don't live a Police state where cops are on every corner. If you live ...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

To say that the jammed traffic on Phuket roads is "Thai people coming from other provinces to g...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?

Patongs shift to a more family oriented market is nothing new, it's been getting less 'Bangl...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

"Happened on Gran Canaria in early 2005/ 50% down,many 100 hotels closed down" What an unb...(Read More)

Where is everybody? Patong businesses suffering ‘worst high season in 10 years’

"Why on earth would any experienced western traveler go to Phuket these days"And why are y...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: So where the bloody hell are you?

Its getting more expensive every time i go and it does not help with the police trying to fine you e...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Go Air

 