PHUKET: Officers at Phuket Immigration are reminding foreigners who need any immigration services over the New Year holiday period to make arrangements to visit the office before the New Year four-day weekend, from Dec 29 through Jan 1.

immigration

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 18 December 2018, 03:25PM

Phuket Immigration officers stand ready to serve vehicles at the new Drive Thru lane, including motorbikes and even bicycles. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“We will be open on Friday, December 28,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk told The Phuket News.

“But we will be closed on Saturday, Dec 29, for the New Year holiday and re-open again on January 2,” he added.

“I would like to tell expats and tourists to complete any business with immigration officials before Dec 28. I don’t want any foreigners to be caught out and accidentally overstay. I want them to be happy and legal in Phuket province,” he said.

Col Archeep noted that the Drive Thru lane launched last month (see story here) was already making life easier for foreigners and officials at the immigration office.

“Expats and tourists are now being served quicker, and it has reduced the queues inside the immigration police office a lot,” he said.

Foreigners can now also use the Drive Thru lane by motorbike, he added.

“People can ride their motorbikes – or even bicycles – through the Drive Thru lane. That’s fine,” he said.