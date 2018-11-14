THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Immigration to launch ‘Drive Thru’ service

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration is adding a ‘Drive Thru’ lane at its main office in Phuket Town in the hopes of making it quicker and easier for foreigners to complete simple procedures, including completing the mandatory 90-day reporting required of all foreigners staying on long-term visas.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 14 November 2018, 04:19PM

The Drive Thru at Phuket Immigration is to open before the year’s end. photo: Tavee Adam

Phuket Immigration Chief Lt Col Kathatorn Kumthien revealed to The Phuket News today (Nov 14) that he hopes for the Drive Thru lane to be open before the New Year.

“My inspiration for the Drive Thru project is that lots of tourist come to the Phuket Immigration Office in the high season for simple procedures, such as visa extensions,” he said.

“Plus we have limited space in our office, which led me to think about a simpler and faster way of dealing with this,” he added.

Col Kathatorn explained that the Drive Thru will be used for only for processes that are genuinely targetted to take very little time.

“The main process that the Drive Thru will be used for initially is for simple ‘repeat’ 90-day reporting, but I am considering adding other services, such as re-reporting where the foreigner is staying,” he added.

“Which services may be added later are still under consideration, as there are many factors about what is required to complete processes,” Col Kathatorn explained.

Construction of the Drive Thru began last month and has stirred a lot of interest from foreigners visiting the Immigration Office, he noted.

Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Archeep Jaroensuntisuk added that the technical support to make the Drive Thru functional is being rolled out.

“Our system has been changed to make it easier to use, and it should not take a long time waiting in the queue,” he said.

“The Drive Thru lane will make our service simpler and faster, with a smile, sooner,” Col Archeep added.

 

 

Kurt | 16 November 2018 - 15:21:07 

When it is heavy raining, who becomes wet with this setting, the immigration officer or the 90 day foreign reporter and his passport.?  Why not cover the place, like drive in Mc Donalds/coffee shops do?  This way Drive Thru I will not use, silly drive direction, silly accommodating.  I park outside and do things inside as usual.

Kurt | 16 November 2018 - 11:59:31 

It's just a question: Why Phuket Officials so fascinated by foreigners 90 day and house registration reports? While they , (including  Governor, government hospitals) have no clue how many, and were, thai live on Phuket island?
Thai arrive on phuket, sometimes just report at police station, give a friends address room, and that's it. Where they stay, or still are on Phuket, nobody knows.....

DeKaaskopp | 16 November 2018 - 11:30:12 

03.42,and the one is still busy with clever suggestions. Being concerned 24/7 with all kind of issues regarding Phuket/Thailand can't be very healthy.It must be mentally very exhausting.

Nasa12 | 16 November 2018 - 10:28:09 

... You're going to back around the building, that's the whole idea from the highest level on Phuket immigration. They love to make trouble for us users in there.

Kurt | 16 November 2018 - 03:42:32 

I am sitting in car at right side, the way you have to Drive Thru should be the other way around when I see the boot construction, so I can indeed while sitting in car communicate and hand passport v.v. with immigration officer. This is again something not thought through very well. Now the officer has to come out of his aircon boot, or I have to get out my car.

Kurt | 15 November 2018 - 14:39:12 

....  Already more than a year you not have to fill out any form for 90 day report. The Immigration officer take the last 90 day slip from your passport and attach a new 90 day slip he tears off the form coming out his printer, you just have to sign it.

CaptainJack69 | 15 November 2018 - 12:23:30 

So will they still be forcing everyone to re-write out the TM-47 form for 90 day reporting? Because they "no accept form internet"? Very efficient, not.

Oh, here's an idea, get the online system working. And no, it doesn't count when you say it's working but it's actually not.

Shwe | 15 November 2018 - 11:33:37 

Stupid idea, just scrap 90reporting and the idiotic address report if you leave the country but then maybe many immigration officers would be made redundant

Nasa12 | 15 November 2018 - 05:13:48 

Another strange private decision by the manager of Phuket Immigration.

Fascinated | 14 November 2018 - 20:00:08 

Progress , eh- who needs it. Clearly not any of the commentators below! Sitting in an air conditioned car instead of a poorly chilled office- i know what my choice would be. I'm curious as to how this will have a negative effect on a nationwide online reporting system?

Kurt | 14 November 2018 - 18:55:35 

Great laughing, a 90 day report like a Mc Donald drive through? See the number of people waiting in the Immigration office, see every person as a 'car', ok?  So how? What drive lane? Where will be the beginning of the lane? .Make the 90 day report a 180 day report as a start to become normal for obidient  expats. Do this at Tesco Lotussen.

BosysurfNaiHarn | 14 November 2018 - 17:33:01 

So there will be a line of cars with the motors running, emitting exhaust fumes? This picture implies window/exhaust will be next to the outdoor benches where expats wait to get their retirement visas? Perhaps easier reporting online would be an agreeable alternative?

DeKaaskopp | 14 November 2018 - 17:17:12 

Nice,if it would work ! Something i doubt.

eriksen | 14 November 2018 - 16:44:06 

Ah genuis..let the online reporting site be run down and waste 1000\'s of people 1000\'s of hours trying, but come up with this, hope you get a medal!

