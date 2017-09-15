PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has today (Sept 15) urged officials to be on alert as Bang Yai canal in Phuket Old Town is dangerously close to breaching its banks.

Friday 15 September 2017, 04:36PM

Some areas of Phuket Town have already seen floods 30 centimetres today and should the canal breach its banks the situation could get a lot worse.

The cause of the possible breach is due to a high volume of water flowing from Kathu district.

Gov Norraphat visited Phuket Rd in Phuket Town at 2 pm today, he said, “Today I have ordered all officials to meet at 4.30 pm to figure out our situation.

“We are now keeping a very close eye on Bang Yai canal and officials are trying to clear vehicles out of the immediate area.

“We are advising motorists to avoid Phuket Old Town and use alternative routs such as Rang Hil and bypass road,” he said.

Officials from local government offices and the Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) have already removed rubbish and debris which had been clogging the canal and water pumps have been put in place should they be required.

Last month the water level in Bang Yai canal was dangerously close to causing the canal breaching its banks. (See story here).

Following last month's near breach, Gov Norraphat ordered that Bang Yai Canal in Phuket Town be reconstructed to allow a higher volume of water to flow. (See story here.)



