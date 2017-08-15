The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Fears of Phuket Town floods subside, landslip in Patong

PHUKET: Water levels in Phuket began to decrease this afternoon (Aug 15) after heavy rain across Phuket earlier today caused minor flooding across busy roads, and a minor landslip in Patong.

weather, patong, accidents, environment,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 August 2017, 05:07PM

The relief comes after Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong voiced his concern that further heavy rain would flood residential areas. (See story here.)

According to the Thai Meteoroligical Department, a deluge of more than 85mm of rainfall fell on Phuket Town in nine hours, from 4am through to 1pm, today.

Officials from Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) removed garbage and debris clogging Bang Yai Canal near the bridge where the canal flows under Phang Nga Rd.

The water level in the canal was dangerously close to causing the canal breaching its banks.

In Patong, police were dispatched to help direct traffic and assist motorists as water levels reached up to 30 centimetres on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd and in front of Patong Hospital.

In front of Patong Police Station water levels rose to 30cm, causing some police-seized motorbikes to be damaged by the water.

Also reported was a landslide on 50 Pi Rd, where some parts of the road were blocked by trees. Officials used machines to cut through trees to re-open the route.

At the southern end of the island, officials of Rawai Municipality used water pumps to drain rising water in the sea gypsy village into the sea where a back road of the village had water levels of up to 50cm.

Meanwhile, Tonsai Waterfall at the tourist-popular Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang has been closed temporarily as a safety precaution.

Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at the wildlife reserve, explained the decision was made when run-off coming down the hills turned brown, a common precursor to land and mudslides.

“We are wary of the safety of tourists visiting the waterfall, so we have temporarily closed the area,” he said.

“We are keeping an eye on the situation. If we are sure that the area is safe, we will open it to tourists again,” Mr Pongchart added.

 

 
