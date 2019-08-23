THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials whittle down routes for ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ mass-cycling event

Phuket officials whittle down routes for 'Bike Un Ai Rak' mass-cycling event

PHUKET: Phuket officials lead by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this week started stepping up their plans for the second Bike Un Ai Rak (“Warmth of Love”) cycling event, to be held at the end of the year.


By The Phuket News

Friday 23 August 2019, 01:16PM

Last year more than 5,000 people joined the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ event in Phuket. Photo: PR Dept / file

Last year more than 5,000 people joined the ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’ event in Phuket. Photo: PR Dept / file

This year will be second year the event will be held nationwide.

Last year, more than 5,000 people registered to take part in the event in Phuket, which sent cyclists on a 27km route from Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town, then head south to cycle past Wat Chalong and then head back to the finish line at Phuket Provincial Hall. (See story here.)

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X) presided over the opening of the Bike Un Ai Rak 2018 event in Bangkok before leading a 39km round-trip ride from the Royal Plaza to the Lad Pho Park in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district. (See story here.)

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana presided over a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday (Aug 21) to discuss the possible routes for this year’s event.

The organising committee has whittled the options down to two possible routes, Governor Phakaphong explained at the meeting, attended by Phuket Vice Governors Prakob Wongmaneerung and Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai as well as local administrative offices and municipalities, and other relevant officials.

A date has yet to be set for the event, Governor Phakaphong confirmed.

Last year the event was held on Dec 9 – first Sunday after Dec 5, which is now honoured as the special day of commemoration of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Wth Dec 5 for decades being honoured as King Bhumibol’s birthday, the day is also traditionally observed ni Thailand as Father’s Day.

“The suitable route should pass Phuket’s historical places, and there must be some rest points and a total 40km long round-trip,” Gov Phakaphong said.

Safety was key concern, the Governor added.

“Along the route, there will be traffic cones, lead cars for safety and medical vehicles. Police and volunteers will together control the traffic along the cycling route,” he said.

Under consideration as one of the possible final routes is a course starting at Phuket Provincial Hall and heading to Saphan Hin. Riders will be given some time to join social service activities, and then ride to Phuket Old Town and exit town on Thepkrasattri Rd, past Wat Tha Rua and the Tha Rua Chinese shrine, then turn back at the Heroines’ Monument and back to the finish line at Provincial Hall.

The other route under consideration is the same route from Phuket Provincial Hall to Saphan Hin and then north to the Heroines’ Monument, but continuing to Wat Phra Nang Sang in Thalang, then returning south and turning left at the Heroines’ Monument towards Pa Khlok, passing the mosque at Baan Pak Chit and finishing at Tha La Beach, where participants will pick up trash and plant sea grasses as community activity.

