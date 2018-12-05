THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket roads to close for Bike Un Ai Rak

PHUKET: A total of 5,362 people in Phuket have registered to take part in the Bike Un Ai Rak national cycling event to be held this Sunday (Dec 9), with today the final day of registering to receive the official T-shirt before the event.

culture
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 5 December 2018, 01:03PM

Roads along the 27-kilometre route for Bike Un Ai Rak will close during the event. Photo: PR Dept

People can register at the Khaw Sim Bee building at Phuket Provincial Hall until 4pm today, explained Monchai Sealoh of the Phuket Provincial Office of Strategy and Information for Provincial Development.

Registrants will need to bring their ID card or passport.

“People can still register at the event on Sunday, but there will not be official T-shirts for them to wear. However, of course all people are still welcome to join the event. We just ask them to wear yellow or light blue to mark the occasion,” Mr Monchai said.

Col Chaiwat Uikham, the former Patong Police Chief who is now a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Province Police, said the second Bike Un Ai Rak rehearsal held last Sunday (Dec 2), provided police with a solid foundation on which to draw up their plans to provide safety for the mass event.

More than 1,000 people joined the rehearsal last Sunday, which saw the cyclists pedal along the official route to be used this Sunday.

“We will have more than 500 police officers from Wichit, Chalong and Phuket City Police Stations to line the route and activities in the area,” Col Chaiwat told The Phuket News.

All roads along the route will be closed from 2pm to 5pm, confirmed Col Chaiwat.

The route in Phuket covers just over 27 kilometers, starting on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town, travelling south along Chao Fa East Rd, turning right onto Luang Por Chuan Rd, past Wat Chalong, turning right onto Chao Fa West Rd, then right onto Wirat Hongyok Rd, continuing onto Bangkok Rd, turning right onto Thalang Rd and right again onto Phuket Rd, continuing to Saphan Hin and then turning around to finish at Phuket Provincial Hall.

To see the official route map see the image gallery above, or click here:

“All roads along the route will be closed with police officer present because I don’t want any accidents during this event.

“Motorists are not to pass cyclists along the route during these times. We will be assisting them to make it safe,” he said.

 

 

