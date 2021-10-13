BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials tired of people not understanding the word ‘or’

Phuket officials tired of people not understanding the word 'or'

PHUKET: Phuket officials this morning posted a notice explaining the definition of the word ‘or’ in response to questions about the new domestic entry requirements to the province to come into effect on Saturday (Oct 16).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 October 2021, 12:20PM

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: Phuket Info Center

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Along with the notice, posted on the “Phuket COVID-19 & Phuket Sandbox (Official Phuket information Center)”, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, was the message

“Some people don’t understand what the word "or" means, so the admin finds a clear answer according to the Royal Institute’s dictionary.”

The notice itself literally read:

The statement "Choose one or the other"

For example, take money or gold

The Royal Institute’s Dictionary, B.E. 2554

admin

[ends]

The post follows Phuket officials launching an intensive public-awareness campaign to inform people about the new relaxed measures that will come into effect on Saturday.

The new measures specifically regard domestic travellers ‒ that is, people already in Thailand ‒ wanting to come onto the island.

The requirements apply to all people entering Phuket, including island residents who leave Phuket and want to return.

The main relaxation of the provincial entry requirements ‒ to start on Saturday ‒ is that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to present evidence that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within seven days before arriving.

However, much confusion has been expressed in the public response to the announcement of the new measures, despite Phuket officials issuing a slew of public notices in a variety of different formats to explain the new relaxed measures.

The public notices, including a video explaining the Oct 16 entry requirements, issued so far have been in Thai language only, though Phuket officials have repeatedly in the past posted notices in English to assist non-Thai speakers. A new notice explaining the new provincial entry rules for domestic arrivals is expected soon. 

Phuket officials this morning re-posted one notice explaining the Oct 16 rules. The notice broke down the requirements into segments to help people understand the new measures, as follows:

SECTION 1 - PEOPLE WHO ARE VACCINATED

(The following list of people will be deemed ’fully vaccinated’)

People must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with:

  • Sinovac - 2 doses
  • Sinopharm - 2 doses
  • AstraZeneca - 2 doses
  • Pfizer - 2 doses
  • Moderna - 2 doses
  • Sputnik V - 2 doses

OR

Completed a 2-dose “crossed formula” vaccination as prescribed by the Ministry of Public Health (example: 1 Sinovac + 1 Astrazeneca jab)

OR

Have received 1 dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arriving

OR

People under 18 years of age who have received 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days before arriving

OR

A person who has recovered from symptoms of COVID-19 not more than 90 days previously

PEOPLE NOT VACCINATED

Must have been tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) with a confirmed negative test result issued by a hospital or laboratory within the past 7 days. (People may no longer bring their own ATK test kits to the Phuket Check Point to be tested there, but a professional rapid test service is available at the checkpoint that people may use)

SECTION 2 - EXEMPT FROM REQUIREMENTS

Exempt from the requirement to be vaccinated or present negative COVID test results are children under 6 years old traveling with parents or caregivers, and people traveling in a medical emergency vehicle, emergency patients, lifeguards and rescue workers.

SECTION 3 - STUDENTS NEEDING TO REGULARLY ENTER AND LEAVE PHUKET

Children 12-18 years old:

Must have received 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days before arriving

OR

in the case of students in Phuket waiting to be vaccinated [in the mass vaccination campaign for children] from 12 years of age to under 18 years of age, and it is necessary [for them] to travel into - out of Phuket

- Must show their identification card to the competent official when traveling into - out of Phuket;  and

- Must have a certificate issued by a medical facility or government hospital showing they have tested negative for COVID-19 by antigen test; the certificate is valid for no more than one month.

FOR ALL PEOPLE ENTERING PHUKET

All people entering Phuket must register their travel details in advance through the gophuget.com online registration system and must download and install the Mor Prom app.

* SPECIAL NOTE: Not mentioned in the notice, but included in the provincial order issued announcing the new entry requirements, is that children 7-12 years old must be tested for COVID-19 by means of RT-PCR or ATK (Antigen Test Kit) which can be used to confirm results for no more than 7 days at a time.

