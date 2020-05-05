Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 5) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is the third consecutive day that zero new confirmed cases have been reported in Phuket.

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 01:08PM

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 220.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,218 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those, 8,998 were found not infected with the virus, the PR Phuket report said.

The PPHO itself, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, reported this morning that 168 new Persons Under Investigation had been identified, bringing the total of PUIs identified in Phuket since the outbreak began to 5,183.

Of those, 5,098 had been cleared, the PPHO said. The remaining 85 people were still in hospital, comprising 38 people already confirmed as infected and 47 people still waiting for test results, up 18 from the 29 reported yesterday.

A total of 9,218 people had been checked by laboratory tests, with 220 people confirmed as infected with the virus, the PPHO confirmed. Of those, 182 were PUIs tested for the virus. Proactive screening of 4,035 people had resulted in 38 people being confirmed with the virus, the report added.

One person already confirmed as infected is suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.