Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day

Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases for third consecutive day

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) today (May 5) reported zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is the third consecutive day that zero new confirmed cases have been reported in Phuket.

Tuesday 5 May 2020, 01:08PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began remains at 220.

According to the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) this morning, so far 9,218 people had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those, 8,998 were found not infected with the virus, the PR Phuket report said.

The PPHO itself, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, reported this morning that 168 new Persons Under Investigation had been identified, bringing the total of PUIs identified in Phuket since the outbreak began to 5,183.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Of those, 5,098 had been cleared, the PPHO said. The remaining 85 people were still in hospital, comprising 38 people already confirmed as infected and 47 people still waiting for test results, up 18 from the 29 reported yesterday.

A total of 9,218 people had been checked by laboratory tests, with 220 people confirmed as infected with the virus, the PPHO confirmed. Of those, 182 were PUIs tested for the virus. Proactive screening of 4,035 people had resulted in 38 people being confirmed with the virus, the report added.

One person already confirmed as infected is suffering serious effects from being infected, noted the report today. No other details on their condition were reported.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stores threatened with closure after stampede to buy booze
Kamala under ‘lockdown’ for protection
Coronation Day ceremony kept a simple affair
German expat, 55, found hanged at home near Khao Lak
Virus deaths top 250,000 as billions raised for vaccine push
COVID-19 presents ‘golden year’ opportunity for wildlife, say experts
Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat
Errant Yala COVID-19 spike triggers probe
Phuket exodus lulls to steady stream of people leaving the island
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 18 new COVID cases! Alleged rapist caught! Patong Beach bomber caught? || May 4
Sheikhul Islam issues edict for return to Friday prayers
More repat flights given green light
Vendors warned against selling alcohol outside of mandated hours
Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline
Shoppers rush out to buy booze amid fears of further bans

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

@ChristySweet maybe you are in Bang Tao otherwise I don't understand. The local authorities in ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

It may be you're being kept in Bang Tao, not out of Kamala. ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Put a restrication on how much a person can buy. At the moment people are hoarding for fear the ban ...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Ouch lala,that did hurt me. All the anger because I said the truth ? Don't worry,soon the airpor...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

......You pay a fee for false smiles not for quality…same thing as healthcare in Thailand… anoth...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

Shwe, compare a 5star hotel in Thailand with a 5star hotel in Singapore, the UAE, can take even Mal...(Read More)

Cherng Talay high-risk area lockdown leaves west coast road closed

Geno I think he is correct Going to and from Bangtao from Kamala is not allowed Logic would suggest ...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Sorry math was off. Non-compliance for socially drinking after curfew was .00000184% out of 70 mill...(Read More)

Long-stay travel packages in the pipeline

DEK, as my previous reply to your comments might not be approved by PN let me say it in a more polit...(Read More)

Curfew breakers spur new booze ban threat

Where am I, China? Does the government really expect 100% compliancy? 70,000,000 Thais living in T...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Seara Sports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360

 