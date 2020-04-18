Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases, total holds at 192

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 18) announced zero new confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 April 2020, 03:29PM

The zero cases reported today leaves the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began at 192.

According to the report released this morning, so far people 2,811 have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus, said the report.

Of the 2,811 placed under observation, 2,684 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 127 had or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 42 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 106 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The report also issued a reminder for people to maintain a “social distance” even if themselves or the people around them are not showing any signs of being infected.

“Please avoid attending unnecessary activities and going to the places where a crowd of people gather. Wear a face mask and often wash your hands with alcohol sanitizers in order to protect yourselves from the virus,” the report urged.

“Please see a doctor if you have the following symptoms: fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat, breathing difficulty along with loss of sense of smell and taste, headache and diarrhea,” the report noted.

The report, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, comes as officials launch another intensive campaign to check for possible cases of infection in the Bang Tao area. (See story here.)

The “proactive campaign”, as officials call it, saw more than 4,000 people in Patong “screened” for the virus, by which officials check the house occupants for fever. That door-to-door check is credited by officials as identifying 38 possible cases of infection.

Similar door-to-door checks have been conducted in other areas across the island over the past few weeks, but the results of those efforts have yet to be made public.