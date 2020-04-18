COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao

PHUKET: Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning (Apr 18) oversaw a ceremony to initiate the active COVID-19 screening campaign within the Bang Tao community.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 April 2020, 02:57PM

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana inaugurates the campaign to proactively screen the Bang Tao area for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials from the Mu Ka Rom Bang Thao Mosque at Choeng Thale Subdistrict, Thalang District joined the Governor for the occasion.

“Everyone already knows that the COVID-19 virus has spread to many countries around the world, including Phuket, causing a large number of patients,” the Governor commented at the ceremony.

“With Phuket having closed the boundaries between all sub-districts in order to control movement of people, it is an opportunity to screen every house and identify people who are at risk,” he added.

“We can then conduct the necessary preventive surveillance measures to prevent the infection spreading which will allow us to manage the epidemic situation effectively.”

The Governor went on to explain that from epidemiological investigation data the areas of Moo.2 and Moo.5 in Bang Tao were especially at risk and therefore had to be proactively screened.

“The number of people currently infected in Phuket is decreasing,” he said. “But we still need to screen those at risk in the Bang Tao area by knocking door by door. This exact approach has already produced good results in the Patong area, allowing Patong to be able to control the situation.”

He added that if anyone displays any signs of COVID-19 infection they need to be quarantined at a location specified by the province.

Governor Phakaphong thanked all the officers and all volunteers who he claimed have worked so unselfishly and tirelessly for the benefit of Phuket. He also requested that all people comply with the measures set by the Ministry of Public Health by wearing a health mask, washing hands with soap and water and maintaining distance in a social environment.