THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao

COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao

PHUKET: Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana this morning (Apr 18) oversaw a ceremony to initiate the active COVID-19 screening campaign within the Bang Tao community.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthpatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 April 2020, 02:57PM

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana inaugurates the campaign to proactively screen the Bang Tao area for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana inaugurates the campaign to proactively screen the Bang Tao area for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

 Officials from the Mu Ka Rom Bang Thao Mosque at Choeng Thale Subdistrict, Thalang District joined the Governor for the occasion.

“Everyone already knows that the COVID-19 virus has spread to many countries around the world, including Phuket, causing a large number of patients,” the Governor commented at the ceremony.

“With Phuket having closed the boundaries between all sub-districts in order to control movement of people, it is an opportunity to screen every house and identify people who are at risk,” he added.

“We can then conduct the necessary preventive surveillance measures to prevent the infection spreading which will allow us to manage the epidemic situation effectively.”

The Governor went on to explain that from epidemiological investigation data the areas of Moo.2 and Moo.5 in Bang Tao were especially at risk and therefore had to be proactively screened.

“The number of people currently infected in Phuket is decreasing,” he said. “But we still need to screen those at risk in the Bang Tao area by knocking door by door. This exact approach has already produced good results in the Patong area, allowing Patong to be able to control the situation.”

He added that if anyone displays any signs of COVID-19 infection they need to be quarantined at a location specified by the province.

Governor Phakaphong thanked all the officers and all volunteers who he claimed have worked so unselfishly and tirelessly for the benefit of Phuket. He also requested that all people comply with the measures set by the Ministry of Public Health by wearing a health mask, washing hands with soap and water and maintaining distance in a social environment.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases, total holds at 192
Phuket Property Guide: Will there really be a ‘COVID crash’ in Phuket property?
Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered
Storms help to replenish empty dams
TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues
Old shrine surfaces as Bang Wad reservoir hits bottom
Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’
Confusion, seizure, strokes: How COVID-19 may affect the brain
‘Team Thailand’ to save nation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo tigers inspected? Feeding the needy! Thailand COVID cases at 2,700! || April 17
Navy assures Phuket fishing fleet clear of COVID-19
Drug raids net five suspects, nearly 10k meth pills, 300g of ice
One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

 

Phuket community
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

I have no medical experience and i am keen to get back to normal. However i think the 30th is a litt...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

In the picture there is a child without face mask. They are the most dangerous : may have the virus ...(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

Construction industry will be in huge demand soon - to rebuild tourism ...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

1 infection in Phuket in 3 days that explains why lockdown has been extended by 4 days all becomes c...(Read More)

Prayut orders review of 5k cash scheme

CaptainJack69: I was informed that this loan of 10,000 baht is granted at a very favorable interest ...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

@Kurt: the animals are in the same perfect mental condition as those government officials...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

You couldn't ask for a better demonstration of how bribery and corruption continue openly and wi...(Read More)

‘Team Thailand’ to save nation

Great idea! Billionaires Have a well known for having the people’s best interest at heart....(Read More)

One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

Those check points with poorly trained staffers huddled about yakking through cotton fabric are a g...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

So which is it? The tiger is skinny because of age, or the tiger's wasting needs investigating?...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Seara Sports
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Pavilions Home Video
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 