BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 30) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 30 May 2020, 02:54PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 11,227 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 91 on the 11,136 reported yesterday.

 Of those, an exact 11,000 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 7,192 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

PR Phuket today reported that 36 people were receiving hospital care, a decrease of five from yesterday. The 36 comprised three people already confirmed as infected (same as yesterday), and 33 people still waiting for test results, down five from the 38 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday
Police probe gunshot in Phuket Town
Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine
Heavy downpours drench Phuket
Governor dismisses Phuket’s last seven COVID cases, suspends field hospital
Cinemas reopen with strict anti-virus provisions
Phuket Property Guide: What constitutes a bargain?
THAI flights put on hold until July
Work permit holder boost but no news for separated families
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More openings for Monday, beaches still closed! Rawai volunteers for needy! || May 29
Turtle tangled in fishing net rescued at Yanui
As annual rains arrive, Phuket health chief issues dengue warning
Lockdown eased from Monday
Phuket marks zero new COVID cases for fourth consecutive day
Electricity outage to affect Ban Lipon, Thalang

 

Phuket community
Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine

My Malaysian registered car sure picked the wrong time for its temporary import permit to expire-...(Read More)

Arrivals to Phuket from eight provinces must observe quarantine

A, a return flood of thai people to Phuket. Perhaps the Governor did close his 'field hospitals&...(Read More)

THAI flights put on hold until July

3 More days of fuel for THAI. THAI face saved by Covid-19 virus excuse. That they believe themselve...(Read More)

Heavy downpours drench Phuket

A 2 hr downpoor, and half of Phuket under water. One can't make it up. Many times last few mon...(Read More)

Work permit holder boost but no news for separated families

Please Kurt,read the article again ! It's not about tourists. ...(Read More)

Governor dismisses Phuket’s last seven COVID cases, suspends field hospital

Khun Phakaphong, most honored Governor, can we please go surfing now? Khop khun Krup....(Read More)

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

Let's dont rush into things too early. I would like to see the use of airships and hot air ballo...(Read More)

Work permit holder boost but no news for separated families

A loooong Foreign Ministry Bulletin, full with bureaucratic nonsense. Pfff. Read it 3 times, and tha...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: What constitutes a bargain?

... what they are doing, proper quality control is simply ridiculous etc. etc....if you put shell an...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: What constitutes a bargain?

6% or 7% yield are low figures and - as I understand from the article - do not include maintenance, ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 