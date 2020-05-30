Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 30) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 30 May 2020, 02:54PM

Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 11,227 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 91 on the 11,136 reported yesterday.

Of those, an exact 11,000 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 7,192 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

PR Phuket today reported that 36 people were receiving hospital care, a decrease of five from yesterday. The 36 comprised three people already confirmed as infected (same as yesterday), and 33 people still waiting for test results, down five from the 38 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.