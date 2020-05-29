Kata Rocks
Phuket marks zero new COVID cases for fourth consecutive day

Phuket marks zero new COVID cases for fourth consecutive day

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 29) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began still stands at 227.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 29 May 2020, 03:22PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Today is the fourth consecutive day that Phuket has officially recorded zero cases since the wife of an Italian engineer staying in Cherng Talaya was reported as positive for the virus on Monday.

Although the Italian engineer, who was reported as COVID-positive last Sunday, and his wife are the most recent cases added to island’s total, Phuket Governor Phakaphong on Wednesday announced that those two cases were being treated as inconclusive and awaiting confirmation by tests on samples being conducted in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 11,136 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 84 on the 11,052 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,909 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 7,101 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

PR Phuket today reported that 41 people were receiving hospital care, an increase of three from yesterday. The 41 comprised three people already confirmed as infected (down one from yesterday), and 38 people still waiting for test results, down one from the 35 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

