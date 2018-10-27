THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has handed down an order from Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya for officials in Phuket to push for the island to lead the way in restoring tourists’ confidence in travelling to Thailand.

tourismmarineSafetytransportdeathdisastersChineseeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 October 2018, 11:27AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana handed down the order at a meeting on Thursday (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana handed down the order at a meeting on Thursday (Oct 25). Photo: PR Dept

Under the order, preservation of life and property are to be given top priority, while the media “is to be told the truth” about tourism issues.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana handed down the order at a meeting on Thursday (Oct 25).

“Regarding the tourism industry, Gen Chatchai has ordered that Phuket province must push this concept to become a reality as fast as possible,” Gov Phakaphong said.

“Phuket tourism must have a reliable image. All officials must concentrate on providing the truth to the public as this affects the coming to Phuket, and the number of tourists coming to the country. Also, this information must be correct information,” he added.

“Simply, the media will lead tourists and people to understand the facts easier,” Gov Phakaphong said.

Under the order from Deputy PM Chatchai, Phuket officials are to:

1) Develop and promote tourism in Phuket;

2) Bring marine tourism safety to international standards in the Andaman region, (in order to) increase the economic potential of the country; and

3) Induce foreign tourists to visit by creating incentives and facilities.

“Phuket must be the standard for tourist marine safety in the Andaman,” Gov Phakaphong said.

“This way will lead us to promote tourism together. It links products developed from local communities’ way of life and develops original tourist sites,” he said.

“The new standard provides that safety of life and property are top priorities, as well as product control, and service quality and price,” Gov Phakaphong added.

The Governor ordered that he be presented a ‘Phuket tourism situation report’ from officials at the next meeting.

“I really want Phuket province to have international level of safety standards in tourism,” he said.

The order to ramp up marine tourism safety standards comes as tour operators scramble to counter the plunge in bookings from Chinese tourists following the Phoenix tour boat disaster off Phuket on July 5 that killed 47 Chinese tourists.

Since the incident, arrivals from the mainland dropped by nearly 12% in August and 15% in September with no signs of recovery, according to figures from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Vichit Prakobkosol, President of the he Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta), estimated that Thailand would lose 300,000 Chinese tourists in the final quarter this year and an additional 700,000 in the first three months next year.

The revenue loss may top B50 billion from October to next March, Mr Vichit said. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

MikeZim | 28 October 2018 - 13:51:16 

Maybe they can enforce the law that says to drive a jet ski you need a valid Thai boating licence which means no tourist can.

Kurt | 27 October 2018 - 14:50:22 

Did the Phuket Governor, together with his order also attached the official 'International safety standards procedures forms', because on Phuket no thai official seems to know until now what that are. Until now all is local.

Discover Thainess | 27 October 2018 - 12:38:49 

The authorities here don’t seem to realise that statements like this are so damaging. They should want to improve safety to take care of people, not to promote tourism - its a basic essential not something that should be touted like this. If activities are safe, tourists won’t stay away. The message is all wrong.

Kurt | 27 October 2018 - 12:19:09 

Seems Thailand starts to feel the 'lost heat' in her tourist pocket. That is a good sign.  Now Thailand not only has to promise but realize what is needed for many years already. For Phuket, we all know what is needed. Now wait and see what this 'handed down order' will brings us.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hopes in major Phoenix salvage move fall short
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Chinese envoys call for Phuket to have trained, experienced lifeguards
Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
TAT puts on maritime safety show for Thai, Chinese media
Phuket Governor faces Chinese envoys over tourist safety, lifeguards
Phuket Governor to appeal to Cabinet for B108mn to improve marine safety

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Go Air
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand

 