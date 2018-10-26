THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Operators despair amidst Chinese lull

BANGKOK: Tourism operators dependent on Chinese arrivals are close to laying off staff or even shutting down operations if arrivals from the mainland fail to bounce back soon.

tourismeconomicsChinesedisastersdeath
By Bangkok Post

Friday 26 October 2018, 01:10PM

A composite image by the Bangkok Post shows Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi airport, heading for home. Tourist operators say they are hurting badly by the drop in the number of returnees. Photo/Image: Bangkok Post

A composite image by the Bangkok Post shows Chinese tourists at Suvarnabhumi airport, heading for home. Tourist operators say they are hurting badly by the drop in the number of returnees. Photo/Image: Bangkok Post

Several businesses related to tourism, such as restaurants, souvenir shops and rental bus companies, have been suffering from lower Chinese tourist arrivals, said Ronnarong Chewinsiriamnuai, President of the Thai-Chinese Tourism Alliance Association.

Mr Ronnarong said some travel firms have already reduced working hours of staff, with many asking tour guides to stay home because of the lack of customers.

Normally each bus driver earns about B30,000 a month, but now they are making B7,000-8,000, Mr Ronnarong said.

“Tourism is a seasonal business,” he said. “If there is no business during peak season, we may be unable to stay open, which of course hurts our employees.”

There were 345 Thai-Chinese tour operators registered with the Tourism Department last year that hired tour guides.

Manop Sae-jia, President of the Rak Lanna Tourists Guide Club in Chiang Mai province, predicted that Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand would continue to fall over the remaining two months this year through the first quarter 2019.

Mr Manop said Chiang Mai and other provinces in the North have suffered after many mainland travel companies reportedly removed Thailand as an option for this high season.

“There are no bookings from China this November, which is very unusual,” he said.

Mr Manop said Chinese tourists are still worried about safety and security, especially after 47 Chinese tourists were killed in the Phoenix tour boat disaster off Phuket on July 5.

Since the incident, arrivals from the mainland dropped by nearly 12% in August and 15% in September with no signs of recovery, according to figures from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

QSI International School Phuket

The situation prompted hundreds of members of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta) to meet yesterday (Oct 25) to discuss solving the situation.

Atta president Vichit Prakobkosol estimated that Thailand would lose 300,000 Chinese tourists in the final quarter this year and an additional 700,000 in the first three months next year.

The revenue loss may top B50 billion from October to next March, Mr Vichit said.

Tourists who come with Atta member companies, mostly Chinese, declined by 22.1% year-on-year in July and by 36.4% and 39.1% in August and September. During Oct 1-23, tourists arriving with Atta member companies plunged 31.3%.

Mr Vichit said Atta was forced to cut its forecast for international arrivals this year from 12 million to 10.5mn.

The association plans to meet with Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat next week.

Mr Vichit said Atta will urge the government to waive visa-on-arrival fees for 21 countries, including China, for November and December this year, including six-month multiple-entry visas for Chinese tourists from November.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 27 October 2018 - 12:26:19 

Face it!  As long the Phoenix has not been lifted and parked at a temple complex to give chinese tourist a chance to do merit there, that long Phuket will be negatively marked in chinese eyes. Thailand has to understand the chinese thinking and adjust to that in her actions.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
Visa on arrival fees to be waived
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport
Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive
Phuket tour boat disaster: Phoenix salvage starts as Chinese tourism cancellations hit
Phuket tourism businesses face huge ‘collateral’ hikes
Ministry backtracks on visa fee waiver plan
After Phuket boat disaster, Thailand sets up National Tourism Safety and Security Committee
China ‘okay’ about fracas at airport
That was 2015! Looking back at the best-read stories of last year
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
Phuket tourism dodges ‘Chinese hit’, Vice Governor told

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Go Air
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Tile-it
Harvey Law Corporation
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant

 